Jefferson Parish officials have long boasted that even though Louisiana's beloved professional football team bears New Orleans' name, its home is in Metairie.
Each year, thousands of fans flock to the team's practices and minicamps in Metairie in hopes of catching sight of Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and other favorites.
Jefferson officials are hoping that this year, many of those fans will head to nearby La Salle Park and the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for a two-day music festival billed as a rally for Saints fans.
The Official Who Dat Nation Rally and Music Festival will be held Sept. 7-8, just before the Saints' Sept. 9 home opener against the Houston Texans.
"The two-day event will bring thousands of fans together to rally the team for the 2019 season," a news release said.
Bands on the schedule include Blood Sweat and Tears, the Guess Who, the Family Stone and the Atlanta Rhythm Section.
"Over the years, 'Who Dat' has turned into an identity that is recognized worldwide as uniquely New Orleans, uniquely Louisiana," said Steve Monistere, one of the organizers of the festival.
He said the festival will also serve as an opportunity for fans to "strike back" after last year's egregious non-call of pass interference in the NFC Championship game likely cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl — a wound still fresh for many.
The festival is being put on with the cooperation of corporate sponsors as well as parish leaders.
"We are proud to welcome the Who Dat Nation back home to Jefferson Parish," Parish President Mike Yenni said Thursday.
The festival was conceived by Monistere, who brought the idea to the parish, said Parish Councilman Paul Johnston. "I thought it was a good idea," he said.
The festival's multiple stages, including one inside the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, should provide good variety for festival-goers, Johnston said.
"When people are hot outside, they can go inside and hear good music," he said.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale July 8. Adults can get one-day tickets for $30 or two-day passes for $45. Children under 12 will get in free. Tickets for those between 13 and 18 will cost $10 for one day and $15 for two days.