Miss Bryce Reyne Arata is looking for a new outlook on life as she travels thousands of miles for an internship in Cape Town, South Africa.
During the summer, she will intern at the Heideveld Community Health Clinic and hopes "to develop better communication and professional skills, and develop a deeper, more compassionate perspective of other cultures outside the U.S. Overall, I want to be self-aware, having my career goals in line with my moral goals." The traveler hopes to become a trauma surgeon.
She is the daughter of Mr. Blake G. Arata Jr. and Mrs. Donielle Duvigneaud Osborn.
As a student at Mount Carmel Academy, Bryce was a member of the varsity soccer team, historian for the Latin National Honor Society, a member of Mu Alpha Theta honor society and the National Honor Society.
She was valedictorian and received the calculus honors excellence award.
At the Athens, Georgia, university, she is in the honors college and on the dean's list. She is a member of Phi Mu, served as former new member assistant and has worked with UGA Miracle to benefit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was in the balls of Athenians and Caliphs of Cairo.