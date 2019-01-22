Is the interior of your home a vision in all white? Sorry, for 2019 your monochrome abode is out of style, according to design bibles such as Elle Décor, which recently published its 20 “ins" and 20 “outs” for 2019.

Instead, among the 20 “ins” are floral wallpaper; boldly colored walls; patterned backsplashes; four-poster beds; black bathrooms; acrylic furniture and a “boho vibe with a twist.”

Among the 20 “outs,” besides monochrome interiors, are succulents, anything midcentury modern, lacquered furniture, terrazzo tile, Indonesian-style ikat fabric, fiber art and rose gold.

New Orleans designers often go their own way when it comes to trends. What do they think of this year's forecast?

Nomita Joshi-Gupta, an interior designer and owner of the New Orleans design store Spruce, is happy to say good-bye to monochrome interiors, particularly stark white: “There is no energy to it. I feel like I am trapped in an icebox. It leaves us all longing for color.” Peggy Stafford, of Stafford Tile and Stone, agreed: “White, anemic spaces are out.”

Penny Francis, owner of the design store Eclectic Home, agrees that “cool gray everything” is on the way out.

That said, Grace Kaynor, of Grace Kaynor Designs and the design store Sotre, was at the recent Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings market and saw white lamps, chandeliers, side tables, linens and accent pieces.

So, while all-white is out, white accents are in.

In 2019, designers are looking forward to saturated inky shades in upholstery and textiles in green and blue, said Francis. “When married with gold and brass, the look is very sumptuous," she said.

When Pantone announced its color of the year as Living Coral, it was in keeping with the design mood for 2019: “It is a vibrant, optimistic and finally gender-neutral tone in our living environments,” said Joshi-Gupta. “Everyone loves a coral room, and what’s even better, everyone looks good in it.” Stafford said she like “pinks, blushes and use of color,” when decorating with tile.

Living Coral also makes a great accent color. Just don’t use rose gold — a color that is out according to Elle Décor.

Also making waves this year is black. “Black fixtures are in,” said Joshi-Gupta, for kitchens and bathrooms. But instead of a glossy finish, Francis recommends a matte one. She also likes the color combination of black and white. “Dots and dashes in black on white backgrounds from tile to fabrics are adding interest and a bit of whimsy,” she said.

Ecology will play a big part in 2019. “Sustainability” is a word that keeps popping up. “Quality over quantity,” said Joshi-Gupta. Clutter and waste are out, and efficient products — low-flow fixtures, solar power and recycled materials — are in, she said.

At the Atlanta market, Kaynor saw pieces that were "organic, ethnic and hand-made.” But be careful what you bring home: “Macramé and fiber wall art,” are definitely not in style, said Francis. Also on their way out are pompoms and geodes.

Don't be afraid to mix patterns, shapes and colors, said Joshi-Gupta. She also likes wallpaper with patterns: “The bigger, the better.”

Elle Décor says the Art Deco and Pop Art-influenced Memphis Group, which produced furniture and design objects from 1981 to 1988, is back. So be on the lookout for geometrics, pastels and pop art, reimagined and updated, said Joshi-Gupta.

“Boho chic” seems to be on the outs with most designers. Ikat and mud cloth prints, the darling fabric choices of this style, are going to be replaced by florals designs, Francis said.

“In decorating, I’d love to see a retreat of Bohemian Chic casualness and a return to more tailored interiors,” said architect and designer Lee Ledbetter, of Lee Ledbetter Architects. “The fabric-skirted kitchen sink is fine for a farmhouse but lacks the sophistication appropriate for more urbane living.”

But in the end, it really is what you want to live in. “Luckily for us, 2019 is about mixing styles!” Francis said.

“Expanding your creative spirit and exploring with personal taste and creativity,” Stafford said, is what’s hot in 2019.