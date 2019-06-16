Lindsey LeJeune Gibert
Though she attends school in the Rocky Mountains at Boulder, Colorado, Miss Lindsey LeJeune Gibert says a perfect day is flavored with south Louisiana.
"Start off the day with a run through the Tulane University campus and Audubon Park," she muses, "then enjoy a crawfish boil in my backyard around my pool surrounded by friends and family on a beautiful day."
She is the daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Howard Gibert Jr., and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Peter Laborde Jr. Her mother is the former Renee LeJeune.
At Newman, the honor roll student was captain of the cross country squad and on the varsity soccer team, as well as an All-State soccer player. She also volunteered at Second Harvest and with WAIPA Foundation.
Her studies in Colorado are aimed at a career in advertising. She is treasurer of Kappa Kappa Gamma, volunteers at the Boulder Humane Society, Boulder Reads, Reading is Fundamental and the American Heart Association.
She has worked in an art gallery and was a counselor at Camp Point Clear in Guntersville, Alabama.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was a dancer and in the courts of Les Pierrettes, Apollo and a princess in the Grand Ball of Osiris.