Helen Anne Mason
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Griffin Mason
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending Louisiana State University
Quest for knowledge and a desire to pursue philanthropy are on the list of "dos" for Miss Helen Anne Mason in the coming year.
The LSU student hopes to "continue to learn something new every day, give back to the community, to maintain a healthy lifestyle and meet new people."
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Griffin Mason. Her mother is the former Tracy Lynn Reasonover.
At Sacred Heart, she was on the volleyball team and a member of Mu Alpha Theta and Relay for Life. She graduated with high honors.
The Fightin' Tiger is the assistant treasurer and serves on the philanthropy committee of Kappa Kappa Gamma, is in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and the Order of the Omega and has been on the dean's list and president's honor roll. She has received a scholarship from the Baton Rouge Society of Louisiana CPAs, the Tiger Excellence Scholarship and the Tiger Athletic Foundation Scholarship.
She will intern with a local financial institution this summer and has worked in health care and recreation.
As a sub-deb, she was in the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes and Apollo.