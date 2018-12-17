What requires no shopping, costs little to nothing and could possibly be the best gift ever? Personalized coupons. They’re suitable for just about everyone on your Christmas list.

The popularity of personalized coupons has grown, according to those who have created cottage industries whose printing includes coupons tailored to the recipient. The reason for the growth in their small businesses, they say, is because it is the gift of self.

“It is often a gift of quality time or acts of service, doing something with or for the recipient. It becomes more personal that way," says Barbara Fox, who offers personal coupons on her Etsy store Prints of Life. "The recipient gets to take a greater role in the gift by deciding when to cash it in. It's something to look forward to."

The concept is so popular you can even download printable coupons the night before Christmas and have them Santa-ready by morning. You also can order and choose from multiple designs, or have some printed at your local print shop. Making them yourself is about as personalized as it gets.

“The gift coupons are one of my most popular products. Initially, when doing research for this product, I thought customization was going to be one of the most important features, so I made sure to make all of my coupons with customizable text,” says Ellis, who has been selling personal coupons for two years. To Ellis’ surprise, most of her customers have used the text she has provided. “I've tried to include somewhat vague but creative text with these.”

Couples often gravitate to “love” coupons, from one partner to another, promising favors such as breakfast in bed or a candlelight dinner. Romance coupons can run the gamut from nice to naughty. Friend coupons also are in plentiful supply, offering everything from baking their favorite cookies to being an exercise buddy. The gift can reveal just how much you know about your friends.

“A coupon for closet organizing would be a massive gift because everything I own is black, and I can’t find a thing in there,” says Virginia Saussy, a marketing consultant.

Children and pets are not left out. Parents can give their kids a coupon for no chores or staying up late on a day of their choice. Ellis even offers coupons from the dog to the owner that communicate such pledges as “I promise not to bark at the UPS man.”

Personalized coupons also come in “books,” so you can clip one or two for gifts, or give a book of coupons to one person.

“I would love an hour (maybe two) of tutorials on things about my phone and my computer. And they could give it to me again next year because I probably wouldn’t remember what they taught me,” says Harriet Cortez, a local sculptor.

“Since I go back and forth from Arkansas to New Orleans about six times a year, my best present would be someone watering my plants and watching my mail when I'm out of town,” says artist Adrian Deckbar. “The present I would love most would be if someone I trust would watch my kitty, Noonie, so she could be left here or there. Traveling is so hard on her, even if she does love the woods.”

“The ones I would love to receive are always the boring things — house cleaning — especially during the Mardi Gras season or in the aftermath thereof. And grocery shopping; I hate grocery shopping,” says Saussy, who is the theme chairwoman for the Krewe of Muses parade this year. If she were to give a coupon, it would be “good for one spectacular Muses shoe and a bag full of awesome Muses throws handed down by me off the first float of the 2019 parade. The recipient would just have to get on the front row of paradegoers to receive it.”

Aside from showing affection for the recipient, personalized coupons also can reflect a love of anything New Orleans.

Personal coupons are a way to circumvent that gift of the ugly Christmas sweater or the same old tie, but leave it to humorist Roy Blount to ponder the human response to any gift:

“But what if, as a result of this article, hundreds — excuse me, thousands—of people actually sent me such coupons but they were the wrong size and unreturnable? And re-giftable? And full of typos?”