The Krewe of Caesar celebrated its 40th annual bal masque in the Celestin Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency New Orleans Saturday.
The krewe chose its theme to highlight this special anniversary year incorporating the Roman numerals for 40 — "Caesar XL Larger Than Life." The theme was carried out with the presentation of the court amid a display of pyrotechnics, lasers, special effects and colorful décor.
The krewe chose Mr. Ara Mike Meguerditchian as Emperor Caesar XL. Reigning as Empress Caesar XL was Miss Julia Marie Oubre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kerry Joseph Oubre Jr.
The maids in her majesty’s court wore elaborate LED-lit shoulderpieces that represented things that are “larger than life.”
The maids were Misses Jacqueline Marie Clement, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Pickney Clement, representing "Monsters"; MaryCatherine Daniels, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael James Daniels, representing the "Big Leagues"; Carley Elizabeth Fudge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Wesley Fudge, representing "The Big Apple"; Victoria Leigh Glidden, daughter of Ms. Jennifer Lynn Glidden and the late Neil Raymond Glidden, representing "The Great Gatsby"; Jessica Marie Ladd, daughter of Mr. John Ladd and Ms. Theresa Villa Ladd, representing "The Great Wall of China"; and Kaylie Lorrie Martin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert John Martin Jr., representing "The Big Easy."
Princesses to the empress were Misses Allison Claire Bourgeois, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Bourgeois; Ava Elizabeth Clement, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Gary Clement; Ella Marie DeNoux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Anthony DeNoux; Bethany Noel Falgout, daughter of Mr. Byron Falgout and Ms. Jessica Wise; Amelia Rene Kass, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kass III; Kennedie Paige Knowles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Turner; Mia Marie Impastato, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dominick Frank Impastato III; Caroline Marie Minvielle, daughter of Mr. Nicholas Minvielle and Ms. Jessica Lynn Monaghan; Camille Kate and Claire Kate Mitchell, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Kent Mitchell; and Jolie Madelein Oubre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oubre Jr.
Princes to the emperor were Masters Leonard Joseph Cline III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cline; Matthew Joseph Doran, son of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Victor Doran; Jeremy and Jude Galiano, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Galiano; Dominick Frank IV and Joseph Anthony Impastato, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Impastato III; Garrett Massett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Robert Massett III; and Michael Ara Meguerditchian, son of the emperor and Mrs. Meguerditchian.
The empress represented Belle from the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast." She wore a gold sequin gown trimmed in gold appliqués and Austrian rhinestones. Her elaborate shoulderpiece featured a large crystal-encrusted, LED-lit chandelier reminiscent of the ballroom scene from the movie. A glowing rose and a mirror with the beast's image adorned the sides of the costume as well as two golden LED fleur de lis. The entire collar was surrounded by red LED lighting and white fantasia plumes with red accent feathers. Her mantle featured Belle and her beast and was trimmed in faux ermine fur.
The emperor represented the beast. He wore a gold fleur de lis embroidered satin tunic trimmed in gold appliqués with Austrian rhinestones. His large shoulderpiece featured knights from the beast’s castle with their armor and shields highlighted with gold and red LED lighting. The castle as well as two golden LED fleur de lis were featured on the collar. Red LED lights surrounded the shoulderpiece as well as white fantasia plumes with red accent feathers. His cape featured the beast’s crest as its central motif and was trimmed in faux ermine to complement his empress.
The captain, who entered the ballroom in a display of laser lighting and pyrotechnics, represented “The Greatest Showman.” He wore a tunic of red, turquoise, green and gold velvet adorned with Austrian rhinestones and colorful appliqués. The circus marquee was featured at the top of the shoulderpiece surrounded by colorful LED lighting. A tiger jumping through a fiery hoop, a clown holding colorful balloons and other circus favorites were featured. The entire shoulderpiece was illuminated with multi-colored LED lights. His cape featured a circle of elephants surrounding “The Greatest Show on Earth” and was adorned with Austrian rhinestones and large colored stones.