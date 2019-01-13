The youthful Krewe of Apollo presented its 90th ball on Saturday at the New Orleans Convention Center under the title "Hot August Night." The music was taken from Neil Diamond's albums and tours of the same name. The scenery and costumes evoked summer in New Orleans, with seersucker and linen playing a significant role.
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Cecilia Walshe Balart, stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Andrew Hogan.
The maids in the court were Misses Aimee Green Barousse, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Walter Barousse Jr.; Joan Caroline Benjamin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wisdom Benjamin; Laura Morgan Butcher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kimberlin Price Butcher; Sidney Montgomery Charbonnet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Sidney Charbonnet IV; Cecilia Elizabeth Cook, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Patrick Cook; Katherine Mills Ellis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Conner Ellis III; Marcella Adelaida Ellis, daughter of Mr. Duggan Fowler Ellis and Dr. Blesilda Quiniones Ellis; Meghan Clare Farnsworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Miller Farnsworth Jr.; Evaline Finlay Gomila, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Moylan Feild Gomila Jr.; Anna Jamison Hardie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Davis Hardie; Eugenie Eustis McLeod, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Evans Martin McLeod; Mason Ann Mentz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Frederick Mentz; Eliza Hollis Nieset, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kearney Nieset; Amélie Dupuis Perrier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel O'Callaghan Perrier; Mary Esther Pilant, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Denny Austin Pilant; Ansley Holmes Schwing, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Blakemore Schwing; Julia Tyler Smith, stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Justin Young; and Emily Clay Weinmann, daughter of Mr. Robert St. George Tucker Weinmann and Ms. Cynthia Howson Weinmann.
The king's pages were Masters Camille Burcard Graugnard II, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jean Baptiste Casimir Graugnard II; and Thomas Benton Smallpage, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Benton Smallpage III. The queen's pages were Misses Kathryn Simmons Dupuy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Arnold Dupuy; and Anne Clyde and Mary Ellis Kolb, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Hardin Kolb Jr.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2018 queen: Miss Katherine Grace Walshe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Quirk Walshe Jr. She was presented to their majesties and received flowers from the captain.
Several debutantes of the season who were members of the 2016 Apollo court were also presented to their majesties, including Misses Elizabeth McKenzie Cummins, daughter of Mr. Harold Hackett Cummins Jr. and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Dugué Perrier; Ann Clare Kallenborn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Jacob Kallenborn; Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Paul Silvia; and Julia Margaret Plauché, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Anthony Plauché, who reigned as queen in 2016. The debutantes were presented by the matron of honor, Mrs. Henry Joseph Hefler Jr., who, as Elizabeth Winchester Baldwin, reigned as queen of the 1999 ball.
The chairman of the ball committee was Mr. Peter Hillyer Dupuy. He was assisted by Messrs. Lawrence Noel Johnson Jr., reception committee; George William Clay, court committee; and Charles Niels Monsted IV, floor committee.
Following the ball, the queen's supper was held at the convention center with Ocean Street of Nashville, Tennessee, providing musical entertainment.