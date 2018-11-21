Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, events and traditions that have shaped the Crescent City. The series features images from the institution’s holdings and vignettes from THNOC staff that illuminate aspects of our area’s history and culture. For more, visit www.hnoc.org or follow THNOC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Comments or questions? Email us at historicallyspeaking@hnoc.org.

Filé powder has been used by cooks in the Louisiana region for centuries. Filé is the ground leaf of the sassafras tree, Sassafras albidum, a member of the laurel family. Native to North America, the tree had culinary and medicinal value to the Choctaw people of south Louisiana. Until their numbers dwindled toward the mid-20th century, a Choctaw community resided near Bayou Lacombe in St. Tammany Parish. Ethnographer David I. Bushnell Jr. visited this settlement frequently between December 1908 and April 1909 and submitted a report on the people to the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. In it, he describes their medicinal use of the plant, which involved steeping it in tea and drinking it as a blood thinner. He also explained how they processed sassafras leaves—kombo ashish in the Choctaw language—into filé:

“The leaves of Laurus sassafras are gathered during the autumn, usually about the middle of October, after they have turned red. They are thoroughly dried in the sun and air, without the use of artificial heat. They are then pounded in a wooden mortar until reduced to a very fine powder, which is sifted to remove all hard particles. The powder is again placed in the mortar and pounded until as fine as it can be made, when it is ready for use. About a teaspoonful of this powder added to a kettle of soup gives it a glutinous quality and the flavor also is relished. This powder is highly prized by the Creoles of Louisiana.”

The Choctaw term for sassafras, kombo, has long been hypothesized as a possible origin for the word gumbo, though more recent scholarship points to gumbo actually evolving from the term ki ngombo, a Bantu word for okra. Okra was the base ingredient in an African stew that came to be known as gumbo. French colonial settlers and the enslaved people they owned came into contact with filé via the Choctaw by the early 1700s. Amid this cultural milieu, filé was incorporated as a thickener into gumbo. Naturalist Antoine-Simon Le Page du Pratz included an illustration showing the sassafras tree and roots in his 1758 memoir and natural history book, “Histoire de la Louisiane.”

Choctaw filé vendors are mentioned in the “Creole Gumbos” section of the historic 1901 “Picayune Creole Cook Book,” which says they came down to New Orleans from Bayou Lacombe to sell sassafras leaves and powder in the French Market twice a week. This cookbook directs cooks to add the filé only at the end of cooking, as the powder will make the stew stringy if warmed too long. The gumbo filé recipes in early Creole cookbooks are very similar, though a comparison does reveal interesting variations: 1885’s “Creole Cookery” recommends two spoonfuls of “pulverized fillet,” while “La Cuisine Creole,” published the same year, calls for a coffee cupful of “filée.” All advise against boiling after adding the powder—a tip followed by many New Orleans chefs and home cooks to this day.

+4 How did New Orleanians contribute to the World War I effort? In several key ways Editor’s Note: The Historic New Orleans Collection and The New Orleans Advocate present this occasional series looking back on the people, eve…