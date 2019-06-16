Shelby Rayne Johnston
Miss Shelby Rayne Johnston understands the importance of networking and communication.
Her career goals include working in computer and information systems with a large corporation, and her idea of a perfect day involves networking with peers about obstacles and challenges they have overcome.
Shelby has strong goals with an eye on the future.
She is the daughter of Mr. Ronald Johnston Jr. and Ms. LaShanda Taylor-Johnston.
At Crescent City Christian School, Shelby has received the Taylor Award for academic achievement and is on the school's basketball team.
She has also worked as a recreation counselor and concessions assistant.
Her future education plans include attending a historically black college and university, with her eye on Grambling State University in north Louisiana.
During the Carnival 2020 season, she will be presented as a debutante at the ball of the Young Men Illinois Club.