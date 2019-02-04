Jacques Smith, son of a Chicago-area pastor and proud father of an 11-year-old boy, stars in the current touring production of “The Book of Mormon” as Mafala Hatimbi, an African tribesman who befriends a pair of clueless Mormon missionaries.
His big song-and-dance number, “Hasa Diga Eebowai,” is quite possibly the most profane and blasphemous five minutes in all of Broadway history.
Smith admits the notoriously foul-mouthed musical comedy might not be for everyone, but he insists the production is more than the sum of its four-letter words.
“The proof is in the success of the show,” said Smith. “If the show were only offensive or vulgar — if it didn’t have a great heart and good story to tell — then it would haven’t the life it does.”
With a Tony-winning Broadway run that will hit eight years next month, as well as multiple yearslong national tours, “The Book of Mormon” has found a devoted following. The show, written by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and writer-composer Robert Lopez, is an irreverent tale of two Mormon missionaries sent to Uganda, where they encounter a country devastated by war, famine and disease.
When the missionaries meet Smith’s character, he launches into a cheerful ditty based on a local aphorism, “Hasa Diga Eebowai.” The song is an obvious sendup of “Hakuna Matata,” the happy-go-lucky tune from “The Lion King” that means “no worries.”
This tune, however, has a much different meaning. The title phrase is an unprintable expletive aimed at God. The startling translation leaves the missionaries — and probably most audiences — mortified.
“I forget what it must be like to hear that song for the first time,” said Smith, chuckling at the thought. “You can hear in the audience the collective gasp or the guffaws when we actually say what it means. It’s not a polite laugh, it’s a laugh of shock.”
As the mission trip goes off the rails, the two young Mormons are confronted with trials and tribulations that test their faith in God and each other. Lost in the wilderness, the men must summon courage in the face of doubt.
It’s this resiliency, said Smith, that provides the heart of the show.
“It’s about these missionaries who are given a task to go change the world, but once they’re out there, the world changes them,” he explained. “All of those real-life elements are present — friendship, loss, the heartbreak of wanting something that doesn’t come through, and then the resolution.”
Despite the universal themes, the show has courted controversy and faced backlash, not just from those with sensitive ears, but also from religious leaders who object to the show’s mocking of faith and its institutions.
Still, the show remains popular, even in the Mormon hub of Salt Lake City, where — according to Smith’s castmates who have played the city before and look forward to returning later this year — “the crowd goes crazy.”
“All the small things that Matt and Trey put in there about Mormon life and how they function, everyone in Salt Lake City gets on a magnified level,” said Smith. “They get every little nugget that they placed in the show, so I’m really excited about playing there.”
Given Smith’s obvious passion for “The Book of Mormon,” one can’t help but wonder: has his son seen the show?
“He has not,” said Smith emphatically, quickly reverting from performer to parent. Maybe later in the tour, Smith concedes, since he wants his son to see the old man at work, but only after a good talking-to first.
'The Book of Mormon'
WHEN: Through Feb. 10
WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St.
TICKETS: $30 and up
INFO: BroadwayInNewOrleans.com or (800) 982-2787