A zombie with a disfigured, bloody face staggers down a dark, wooded path. A sinister clown carrying a red balloon skips across an empty field. And as three adults creep past a heap of architectural ruins, a crimson demon with twisted horns lunges forward, sending them running for their lives.
Welcome to Scout Island Scream Park — a Halloween festival, presented by New Orleans City Park and The Mortuary Haunted Mansion. Surrounded by steamy lagoons and shadowy live oaks, the outdoor, monthlong festival features costumed actors, optical illusions and spooky special effects.
“This will appeal to locals and people from out of town that visit the city, specifically for Halloween,” said Robert DeViney, the chief operating officer of City Park. “I think people are going to be wowed by this.”
Although wicked villains will roam Scout Island and haunt festgoers, the Scream Park will be divided into themed fright zones, containing cinematic sets built by the craftsmen of The Mortuary Haunted Mansion.
On the Zombie Outbreak Battlefield, guests will be equipped with "laser guns" to fight the living dead. When they walk through the Devils Swamp with lanterns, they’ll encounter strange creatures of the night.
Blood Bayou welcomes the adventurous into the relics of an old fort, complete with ghostly figures and booming cannons, while The Horseman’s Fright Zone beckons them into a thick grove of live oaks, where a headless monster hides. The Scream Factory — a haunted fun house — shelters twisted clowns, distorted mirrors and spine-tingling surprises.
Even the fearless will shriek with terror when they enter Cirque Du Fear — an amusement park with thrill rides like The Zipper and The Drop Tower, along with freak shows and mysterious fortune tellers.
But there's room for the faint of heart, as well. Between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., youngsters can romp in the Kid Zone, which includes a hay bale maze, face painters, a bounce house and a pumpkin patch. They can also enjoy a non-scary hayride, pulled by an old-fashioned tractor.
In The Kraken Pirate Hub and Music Hall, adults can sip cocktails, dine on gourmet bites and dance alongside skeletal buccaneers.
“There are elements for everybody,” said DeViney. “There's enough activity here, that you can come for more than one night. People will be surprised by how big of a festival this is.”
The revelry takes place on weekends and select weekdays, throughout October. Tickets range from $15 to $79.
From the beginning, to beyond
DeViney and Jeff Borne, founder and owner of The Mortuary Haunted Mansion, conceived Scout Island Scream Park nearly three years ago.
“We began talking about how popular Halloween has become for New Orleans as a destination and how City Park used to play a role in it,” DeViney explained, recalling former Orleans Parish Sheriff Charles Foti’s haunted house near Marconi Drive, which gained popularity during the 1990s.
“We figured out that there was a way to not just do a haunted house, but to do a haunted festival with elements that attracted all ages,” said DeViney.
Beginning with a clean slate, DeViney and his team designed the infrastructure, hired actors and a support staff, and assembled structures while contending with daily rainstorms that saturated the ground. At one point, more than a dozen 18-wheelers were brought in to cover the muddy mess with mulch.
The collection of sprawling Scream Park events requires more than 200 seasonal employees, plus help from volunteer organizations.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” DeViney said. But he expects the event to evolve into an annual festival in the way Celebration in the Oaks has become a Christmas tradition.
“This is not just a concert that's coming to town,” said DeViney. “This is an event that we want to unveil this year and continue for many years to come.”
*************
Scout Island Scream Park
Where: Scout Island in City Park, north of Interstate 610. The entrance is near the corner of Marconi Drive and Harrison Avenue
When: Weekends and select weekdays throughout October
Admission: Tickets range from $15 to $79
Info: scoutislandscreampark.com