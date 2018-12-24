The 12th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the 12th episode: Andrea Gallo stops in to discuss her work -- in partnership with ProPublica -- looking at what lawmakers do to earn a living once their time in the Legislature is over. Business writer Ricky Thompson discusses the latest developments in the steadily deepening legal drama surrounding First NBC bank. And the inimitable Ian McNulty, the Advocate's food writer, recalls some of the most memorable people he covered during a busy year in restaurant and food news. The show is hosted by Gordon Russell.
