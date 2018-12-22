It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or so the song says. But, when it comes to opening presents under the tree, some Christmases are better than others.
Much better. Lifelong memories better.
We asked our readers to share their most favorite Christmas gifts ever. You did not disappoint. You not only recalled the gifts, but lessons they taught you. Santa will always find a way. And so will parents, even if it means bending the rules.
Enjoy. And Merry Christmas!
- - - -
Andree Herrington, of Metairie, taught English for 33 years. Her favorite book to share with students was “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
“I read many parts of the book aloud to my eighth-graders at St. Martin’s Episcopal School, often tearing up as I read,” Herrington said. “They were aware of my love for the book.”
A former student, Charlotte Zatarain, years later had a co-worker from Monroeville, Alabama, who had lived next door to author Harper Lee. In the mid-1990s, he got Lee to sign a 35th anniversary edition of the novel.
“She mailed me mine for Christmas,” Herrington said. “What a surprise and treasure. It is always packed with my other treasures during hurricane season for a quick departure! That is the gift I will never forget.”
- - - -
Last weekend, a lot of New Orleans Saints fans began rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, whose victory over the Los Angeles Rams helped the Saints’ chances of earning home field advantage through the playoffs.
Gus Flattmann III, of Algiers, was way ahead of them. In 1960, when Flattmann was 8 and the Saints weren’t yet a gleam in Dave Dixon’s eye, he was an Eagles fan. His favorite team was to play the Green Bay Packers for the National Football League championship on Dec. 26.
“For Christmas that year, all I wanted was an Eagles uniform,” Flattmann said. “But this was 1960 — no Internet, no Amazon. It was truly the dark ages. When I sat on Santa Claus’ lap at Maison Blanche, I with confidence told the man I wanted an Eagles uniform.
“When I awoke Christmas morning, I ran to the Christmas tree. With utmost happiness there it was a beautiful green and white Eagles uniform! It was a moment I will never forget. I quickly put on the uniform along with that gorgeous winged helmet. I was the happiest kid around.”
The Eagles beat Green Bay 17-13. Flattmann still has the helmet and another memento. When Chalmette native Bobby April was the Eagles’ special teams coach, mutual friends Peggy and Jeff Wooton visited April and saw a replica helmet of the 1960 team. When they told him Flattmann’s story, he handed them the helmet and told them to give it to him.
“When I watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl last February, I watched the game with the two helmets by my side,” he said.
- - - -
For kids in the early 1950s, nobody was cooler than the cowboy-cowgirl duo Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. When she was 5, Nancy Bell, of New Orleans, badly wanted a Dale Evans cowgirl outfit but neglected to tell her mom until a few days before Christmas.
“As she had already bought our Christmas and money was tight, she hoped I’d forget about it when I saw the presents on Christmas morning,” Bell said.
“I ripped through my gifts Christmas morning and once I had opened them all, broke out in sobs as I didn't get my cowgirl outfit I wanted. We always went to my aunt and uncle's house the day after Christmas, so Mom said that maybe Santa got confused and left it there. She called my uncle as soon as she could and explained the situation to him.”
It gave her uncle just enough time to find an outfit and wrap it before they arrived.
- - - -
One mid-'90s Christmas wasn’t shaping up well for New Orleans’ Karen Kersting. A single parent, her boyfriend broke up with her shortly before Thanksgiving. To distract herself, she bought an unassembled dollhouse for her to work on after the holidays. She wrapped it with a gift tag to her from Santa.
Her son was old enough to buy gifts from his allowance. When she unwrapped his gift to her, it was a tiny chair, the perfect size for the dollhouse, of which he knew nothing. That dollhouse was the last present opened.
“When he pulled that last box out from under the tree and read the tag, his eyes widened — ‘It’s for you, from Santa,’ ” Kersting said. “I was determined to act surprised. ‘For me?’ I said, taking the package onto my lap. ‘Why would Santa bring me something this year?’
“As the wrapping paper was removed, and the contents revealed, my son gasped. ‘Oh, my gosh,’ he whispered. ‘Santa must have been in the store when I bought your chair!’ His expression, a mixture of awe and glee, confirmed that the legend of Santa had at least one more year of credulity in our household.
“The little chair now resides inside that dollhouse. Though more than two decades have past, this special toy is my constant reminder of the unexpected, magical and sometimes mysterious joys of the Christmas season.”
- - - -
In 1965, Dr. Lawrence and Joan Zaslow were newly married. He was a resident in internal medicine and she taught 10th-grade English. When Maison Blanche advertised Emilio Pucci silk blouses shortly before Christmas, Joan mentioned she’d someday want one. She knew they were too expensive. Lawrence didn’t.
“The next day he walked over to Maison Blanche to buy me one with $10 or $20 in his pocket,” she said. “When the sales lady told him the price, $125, he asked if he could open a charge account and buy it.
“When he brought it home to me that night I cried. I knew I couldn’t possibly keep it because we couldn’t afford it. (Our rent was $150 per month at that time, to put it all into perspective). I returned it the next day. And yet, I will remember it always as the sweetest most generous and selfless present I have ever received.”
- - - -
Not all favorite gifts have a long life. When Sandra Christian, of Slidell, was about 10, she asked for a Tom Thumb typewriter. The family opened gifts on Christmas Eve, and she took it to her bedroom.
“Christmas morning, as I was carrying my precious gift down the steps, I dropped it from the very top step!” she said. “It banged all the way down as I watched in horror. I rush down and found a jumble of keys and metal. It was totally destroyed!
“To this day, I have made it a rule, no packages opened before Christmas morning. I didn't want my kids to be without a present and heartbroken like I was. About 50 years later, on Christmas morning, I opened a present from my son. A Tom Thumb typewriter! I suppose he really was listening when I told my story so many times!”
- - - -
In 1995, Kathleen Brossette’s Slidell apartment flooded three times. Combined with problems at work and her father’s health problems, she was overwhelmed and burst into tears talking to a friend named Margie.
“She asked what it would take to make me happy,” Brossette said. “For whatever reason, I blurted out, ‘An aluminum Christmas tree like we had when we were kids.’ Two weeks later, I stumbled in, tired and dirty from work. Margie was there and demanded that I go upstairs and not come down until she called.
“Several minutes had passed before she summoned me. I came down to find the most beautiful aluminum tree, complete with color wheel! I think my heart stopped for a bit. If I live to be 100, that will remain one of my most treasured gifts.”
- - - -
For Don Meriwether, of Metairie, the chemistry set he got when he was 10 awakened an interest in chemistry and science. He received a petroleum engineering degree from LSU in 1957. … Bill Guess, of Metairie, still has the Nintendo entertainment system he got as a child. … Lena Wallace, of Chalmette, cherishes the desk she got in 1945 when she was 7, giving her a special place to do her homework, and it has served other functions over the years. … Mandeville resident Jane Prager remembers the blue and white, 26-inch Roadmaster bicycle she got when she was about 7 and learning to ride it on the gravel road in front of her home. … For Sue Gisclair, who grew up in Norco, the Singer sewing machine she got at age 6 made her feel “very grown up.” … Eloise Kelly Mayeur, who turns 90 next month, and Kathy J. Higgins have kept the dolls they treasured as children. In 1934, Ann Martin, of New Orleans, was amazed to get five small dolls in honor of the Dionne quintuplets, whose birth that year to a Canadian woman was a big news story. … Coleen Perilloux Landry, of Montz, received a Brownie camera in 1945, and the first photo she took was of her three brothers who had survived the war in the military. … Nick Compagno, of New Orleans, never forgot the mixed-breed puppy he got when he and his twin brother were 6 and a red and white Murray bicycle they got when they were 10 years old. “The bike was spectacular! It had a tank in the middle with a push button horn. One time around New Year’s Eve we traveled across the river via the Jackson Avenue Ferry to buy fireworks. We unscrewed the tank and smuggled the fireworks inside,” he said.
- - - -
In the early 1980s, it had been an exceptionally cold winter in New Orleans, and Judy and Fred Hotstream’s 11-year-old daughter, Aimee, was hospitalized with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The family wanted to be home, and the hospital staff arranged a 24-hour pass to go home.
“Even though we had no heat or water, due to frozen pipes, we bundled up our daughter, who had various IVs and a feeding tube, and spent the night to awaken in the morning, open gifts with her sister, Becky, and had a memorable time before we had to return to the hospital,” they said.
“It was a very, very special Christmas because all of our family was together, and for that we will always be extremely grateful, and it made us realize the true meaning of Christmas.”