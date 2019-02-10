The Northshore Harbor Center became the underwater kingdom of Neptune recently when the Krewe of Bilge dove into Carnival capers for 2019.
Reigning as King Neptune XXXIX was Mr. Robert "RJ" Solnick. The monarch was chosen at a fall gathering of the krewe, his name drawn by Neptune XXXVIII Doug McLemore.
Queen Neptune XXXV, chosen from the maids at the ball, was Miss Karli Bayhi. Her majesty was selected by chance from among seven participating maids. Each of the hopefuls chose a bouquet of flowers containing a sealed envelope with a card bearing the single word that made her queen for the celebration.
Maids in the court and their dukes included Misses Hannah Chapman, escorted by Mr. Donald Drews; Haven Chapman, escorted by Mr. Drews; Victoria Eymard, escorted by Mr. Scotty Eymard; Sadie Lewis, escorted by Mr. Wilfred "Bubby" Lewis; Raven Mayfield, escorted by Mr. Richard Artigue; and Madison Marie White, escorted by Mr. Gerald Done. Mr. Tony Gomez was her majesty's escort.
The attendants to the king were Masters Christian Juge and Brody Pouwels.
The attendants to the queen were Misses Braylyn Dunne and Giabella Kohn.
Ladies-in-waiting, with their junior dukes, were Misses Shayla Juge, escorted by David Dean; Caden Dunne, escorted by Ryan Helm Jr.; Brooklyn Carrig, escorted by Hayden Russo; and Aubrey Lewis, escorted by Wyatt Lewis.
Junior maids in the court were Misses Destiny Welch, escorted by Joel Hammond; Savannah Helm, escorted by Ryan Helm; Ellie Krey, escorted by Marty Krey; and Kaydenn Kohn, escorted by Dale deBautte.
The flotilla will pass at noon Saturday, with the theme "What's on TV" in Slidell's Eden Isles, with television journalist Kim Holden as the grand marshal.