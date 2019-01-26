The Krewe of Freret held its annual ball this year in conjunction with The Legion of Mars on Friday at the Hyatt Grand Ballroom.
Reigning over the festivities and the parade were King Warner Reeves Day and Queen Nicole Burdett-Waguespack. In keeping with the krewe's tradition, the selection of the royals was based on those who have made a significant contribution to the krewe.
Her Majesty is the daughter of Pamela Burdett and mother of former Freret Princess Hailey Burdett. The Kenner native received her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of New Orleans and her juris doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
The queen is a civil litigator and administrative attorney for Jason Rogers Williams & Associates. Her reign this year serves as a tribute to many hours of contributions to the success of the krewe.
A native of Memphis, Tennessee, the king is the son of Dr. Bruce and Robin Wachsman, of Memphis. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford with a degree in liberal arts. His final years of undergraduate work were completed at the University of Pamplona, Spain. His Majesty is an active supporter of the Make a Wish Foundation and Memphis Mission of Mercy, a nonprofit organization that conducts short-term medical and surgical mission trips in communities across the Philippines with a long-term goal of building a hospital. He has been a member of the krewe for several years.
The krewe will parade Feb. 23 through the streets of Uptown New Orleans.