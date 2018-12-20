It’s hard to spend a weekend in the French Quarter without seeing a wedding second-line, and the bride and groom leading the way with decorated mini-umbrellas in hand. While many participants don’t know that second-lines were born out of a New Orleans funeral tradition, what is certain is that today’s wedding second-line has rebranded that tradition, featuring embellished umbrellas.
Aria Mason, owner of Belle Lafaye, makes the custom second-line umbrellas for weddings and other special events, along with wedding accessories including freshwater pearl cake-pull bracelets, dress sashes, headpieces and garters.
Mason started making umbrellas because she felt conventional designs weren’t glamorous enough for a bride or groom. The umbrellas all have a purple Belle Lafaye crown on the inside and a beaded fleur-de-lis finial, unless a client asks for another look. Each umbrella style is named after special women in Mason's life: story-ancestors, close family and good friends.
How do the bride and groom choose a wedding second-line umbrella?
I have my own website and an Etsy store, where photos of sample umbrellas are up under individual listings. Some are available in more than one color, and each listing has an option for a request for a custom order.
With my haute couture (custom) orders, it usually begins with a request for an umbrella similar to the one on offer, but in a custom shade, or with other distinctive elements, such as jewels or pearls surrounding the fleur-de-lis finial; a different colored ribbon or just a bow around the top; a finial beaded in a different color or carved into a different object; and sometimes, they would like the dates of their event incorporated into the finial itself.
What materials do you use to personalize the umbrellas?
I work in a variety of feathers, including marabou, ostrich, and peacock; lace, some with metallic threads or beading; costume satin and glass seed beads on the carved finial; and wired satin, organza, or lace ribbons.
Any materials that are hard to work with?
All my umbrellas are very intricate and involved. My peacock umbrella, La Helene, is serious business! It features two layers of feathers and dozens of peacock eyes. The large size features more than 100.
It can be very challenging to do because the placement and number per panel is based on how wide the eyes themselves are, so you must have a great eye for selecting the best and creating the correct placement. It takes considerable time.
My lace umbrella, La Therese, is hand-beaded into white and silver floral clusters and takes meticulous attention to detail to pull off.
How long does it take to make an umbrella?
It can take three to four weeks for a small umbrella and between four to six for a larger umbrella.
Do you a have a story about a wedding umbrella?
A bride named Jen found me on Etsy several years ago. She was getting married at New Orleans Square in Disneyland in a blush-colored gown and wanted a custom blush ostrich feather umbrella to match with the rose-gold accents. I was able to get a swatch of the dress and found feathers to match it exactly. To this day, it is one of my most popular items.
Another (story) is that of a schoolmate from Ben Franklin (High School in New Orleans), Miriam, who married her wife Tricia in New York but also wanted to come home for a ceremony. She requested their favorite colors, green and blue, be incorporated into the feathers for each of the umbrellas, so I made one ivory and blue with the other one ivory and green. Tricia's finial was an elephant (as a reflection of her work with elephants in the Far East). The elephant is my favorite animal, so it was a lot of fun to make! I also incorporated their initials and the date of their wedding into each finial and made smaller correspondingly colored umbrellas for their mothers.
Belle Lafaye: Creations by Aria
Aria M. Mason
504.408.1783
www.bellelafayecreations.com; bellelafayecreations@gmail.com
