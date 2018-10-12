SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
SECRET GARDENS TOUR: Noon to 4 p.m., starts at Creole Delicacies, 533 St. Ann St. (at Jackson Square). Patio Planters offers more than a dozen gardens and courtyards for viewing, with different gardens on each day of the self-guided tour. Tickets $20. (888) 756-6250.
FRIDAY
MID-CITY PORCH CRAWL: Begins at 6 p.m., Frey Meat, 4141 Bienville St. Visit eight Mid-City porches in the area of Canal Street and North Carrollton Avenue while dining on food from the area’s best restaurants and enjoying drinks from its most popular taverns. Tickets $25 to $55. mcno.org
SATURDAY
NOAF HOME TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., headquarters at Audubon Charter School (Lower), 428 Broadway St. The New Orleans Architecture Foundation presents its third annual self-guided home tour of seven historic homes in the Uptown and Audubon neighborhoods. $25 advance, $30 day of. noaf.org
IRIS SOCIETY SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Don’t miss the Iris Society’s annual sale of bare root irises. Choose from among hundreds of varieties. Free. longuevue.com
OCT. 20 AND OCT. 21
GHOSTLY GALLIVANT: Noon to 4 Saturday, noon to 5 Sunday, 1850 House, 523 St. Ann St. Take a tour of the Quarter led by trained docents, and meet the "Axeman of New Orleans," Marie Laveau and other unworldly characters. $25. friendsofcabildo.org
OCT. 28
LOWER 9 RESILIENCE EVENT: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Global Green Center, 5400 Douglas St. The Holy Cross Neighborhood Association and additional L9W citizens groups celebrate the area’s 300 years of resilience with talks by prominent leaders and a walking tour of historic homes. Variety of additional events. Free. mary.rickard@sbcglobal.net
NOV. 1
DESIGNER RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 520 Little Farms Ave., River Ridge, private home. Longue Vue’s design symposium begins with a reception honoring master florist Lewis Miller. Admission included in price of symposium tickets, beginning at $125. longuevue.com
NOV. 2
DESIGNER LECTURE AND LUNCHEON: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Audubon Tea Room. Longue Vue’s design symposium features a luncheon and lecture by master florist Lewis Miller. Tickets start at $125. longuevue.com