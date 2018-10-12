NO.dupreegarden.epl.100818_011
An outdoor 'room' is paved with pea gravel and bordered by ornamental plants. The garden of Kyle Dupré and Mathew Lefkowitz will be part of the Secret Gardens of the Vieux Carré tour, sponsored by the Patio Planters. 

 Cheryl Gerber

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

SECRET GARDENS TOUR: Noon to 4 p.m., starts at Creole Delicacies, 533 St. Ann St. (at Jackson Square). Patio Planters offers more than a dozen gardens and courtyards for viewing, with different gardens on each day of the self-guided tour. Tickets $20. (888) 756-6250.

FRIDAY

MID-CITY PORCH CRAWL: Begins at 6 p.m., Frey Meat, 4141 Bienville St. Visit eight Mid-City porches in the area of Canal Street and North Carrollton Avenue while dining on food from the area’s best restaurants and enjoying drinks from its most popular taverns. Tickets $25 to $55. mcno.org

SATURDAY

NOAF HOME TOUR: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., headquarters at Audubon Charter School (Lower), 428 Broadway St. The New Orleans Architecture Foundation presents its third annual self-guided home tour of seven historic homes in the Uptown and Audubon neighborhoods. $25 advance, $30 day of. noaf.org

IRIS SOCIETY SALE: 10 a.m. to noon, Longue Vue, 7 Bamboo Road. Don’t miss the Iris Society’s annual sale of bare root irises. Choose from among hundreds of varieties. Free. longuevue.com

OCT. 20 AND OCT. 21

GHOSTLY GALLIVANT: Noon to 4 Saturday, noon to 5 Sunday, 1850 House, 523 St. Ann St. Take a tour of the Quarter led by trained docents, and meet the "Axeman of New Orleans," Marie Laveau and other unworldly characters. $25. friendsofcabildo.org

OCT. 28

LOWER 9 RESILIENCE EVENT: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Global Green Center, 5400 Douglas St. The Holy Cross Neighborhood Association and additional L9W citizens groups celebrate the area’s 300 years of resilience with talks by prominent leaders and a walking tour of historic homes. Variety of additional events. Free. mary.rickard@sbcglobal.net

NOV. 1

DESIGNER RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 520 Little Farms Ave., River Ridge, private home. Longue Vue’s design symposium begins with a reception honoring master florist Lewis Miller. Admission included in price of symposium tickets, beginning at $125. longuevue.com

NOV. 2

DESIGNER LECTURE AND LUNCHEON: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Audubon Tea Room. Longue Vue’s design symposium features a luncheon and lecture by master florist Lewis Miller. Tickets start at $125. longuevue.com

