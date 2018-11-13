More than 30 pieces of handmade furniture, lighting and functional art made by local designers with recycled materials are part of the Green Project’s Salvations Design Competition, on view at the Green Project’s Salvage Store (2831 Marais St.) starting Thursday, Nov. 15.
The competition returns after a three-year hiatus and culminates with the Salvations Gala and Auction on Nov. 29 at Popp Fountain in City Park. The pieces will be auctioned to benefit the Green Project, a group founded in New Orleans in 1994 to “promote a culture of creative reuse by diverting usable materials from landfills and cultivating a respect for their value.”
Also, on Nov. 15, the store will have a Recycled Furniture and Craft Expo (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), where visitors can learn to make recycled frames and coasters; purchases are 15 percent off (also includes Nov. 16); and tickets to the gala are $25 off.
The events coincide with America Recycles Day, a nationwide initiative to promote and celebrate recycling.
For more information, go to greenproject.org.