Neutral Ground Podcast logo

Neutral Ground: Podcasts from The New Orleans Advocate

The 25th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.

The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.

In the 25th episode: Advocate music critic and host Gordon Russell chew over the ramifications of the Rolling Stones' sudden cancellation of the band's first-ever Jazzfest show, which was set for May 2. It's a logistical nightmare for festival organizers. How do you replace a band like the Stones? Can you? What bands out there have the stature, the repertoire and the availability?

Subscribe to The Advocate's podcasts here via iTunes and have each new episode delivered straight to your device. The podcast is also now available in Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher and Spotify.

You can also listen using the audio player below. Can't see audio player below? Click here.

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 25: With Mick Jagger sidelined, the Rolling Stones bail on Jazzfest

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 25: With Mick Jagger sidelined, the Rolling Stones bail on Jazzfest

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 24: If you build it, will they come? A look at big Convention Center plans

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 24: If you build it, will they come? A look at big Convention Center plans

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 23: The U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider allowing split jury verdicts

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 23: The U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider allowing split jury verdicts

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 22: The Will Wade scandal; the race for governor; Convention Center hotel snag

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 22: The Will Wade scandal; the race for governor; Convention Center hotel snag

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 21: Witness to a horrific accident; divvying up city taxes; Tammany tribulations

'The Neutral Ground,' Ep. 21: Witness to a horrific accident; divvying up city taxes; Tammany tribulations

Follow Gordon Russell on Twitter, @GordonRussell1.

View comments