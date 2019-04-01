The 25th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.
In the 25th episode: Advocate music critic and host Gordon Russell chew over the ramifications of the Rolling Stones' sudden cancellation of the band's first-ever Jazzfest show, which was set for May 2. It's a logistical nightmare for festival organizers. How do you replace a band like the Stones? Can you? What bands out there have the stature, the repertoire and the availability?
Subscribe to The Advocate's podcasts here via iTunes and have each new episode delivered straight to your device. The podcast is also now available in Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher and Spotify.
You can also listen using the audio player below. Can't see audio player below? Click here.