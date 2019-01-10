Natalie Shepherd, a Michigan native who served as WWL-TV's co-anchor for its evening newscasts the past several years, is leaving New Orleans' CBS affiliate for Milwaukee.
Shepherd will be the new co-anchor for WDJT-TV CBS 58's evening newscasts, the station announced Thursday.
“Returning to the Midwest is coming home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at CBS 58,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I can’t wait to start exploring all the great things southeast Wisconsin has to offer.”
Shepherd spent more than five years at WWL-TV, coming to the highly regarded station from the WFLA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Tampa.
Shepherd frequently shared the anchor desk with Karen Swensen and Thanh Truong.
Shepherd will start at WDJT at the end of January.
According to the November "sweeps" ratings in Milwaukee, WDJT ranks fourth in the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. time slots, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.