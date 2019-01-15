Katy Perry said she was already planning to be in New Orleans for the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival, even before she was slated for a stage.

The ultra-popular singer was announced as one of the headliners during the reveal on Tuesday. She went to social media to share her serendipitous planning, as well a pun.

"The funny thing is, I already had @jazzfest in my calendar for a music and food tour of one my favorite cities, but now I'll get to work off those calories on stage," Perry posted. "Jazzed (I did that) to announce I'll be performing at #jazzfest50 on April 27th!"

Perry's announcement indicates she'll be on the stage for the first Saturday slate of the festival.

The singer is no stranger to New Orleans, performing in the city as recently as January, 2018, when she took the stage at the Smoothie King Center. Other big names for the festival's lineup include The Rolling Stones and Dave Matthews Band.

