If you find yourself among the upward of 200,000 Southern Decadence revelers in the French Quarter this weekend, remember that you’re not just participating in one of the most raucous street parties in New Orleans.
You’re also taking part in a community tradition.
From its modest beginnings as a small party among friends in Treme in 1972, Decadence has become one of the largest LGBT+ events in the country. (It’s also among the five biggest annual events on the New Orleans calendar, along with Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, Essence Fest and the French Quarter Festival.)
But unusual for an event of this size, Decadence isn’t hosted or planned by a single central organization or business. It remains at its heart a community affair, with each year’s Grand Marshals choosing the weekend’s official theme and colors — royal blue and canary yellow for 2018 — as well as their successors for the following year.
This year, the honor has fallen on the shoulders of co-Grand Marshals Frank Perez and Adikus Sulpizi. Both are longtime New Orleans residents with histories of local activism and involvement; Perez is also the co-author of the recent definitive history of the event, published by LSU Press.
And, despite the event's ever-increasing size, maintaining the community-based character of Southern Decadence is high on their agenda.
“Don’t forget that Decadence essentially started as a backyard party that outgrew the backyard,” said Sulpizi.
Sulpizi said he and Perez have turned down offers from some high-profile corporate sponsors hoping to get in on the action.
“One company wanted us to distribute T-shirts with rainbow flags and their logo on it during the parade,” said Sulpizi. “They changed their mind when we told them what we thought the T-shirts should say.”
Instead, the character of the event changes from year to year depending largely on the whims of that year’s Grand Marshals. Sulpizi said the theme he and Perez chose this year — “Unleash Your Beast” — reflects their wish to bring Decadence back to being a rather more raunchy affair than the more drag- and glamour-focused events of recent years.
But some things about Decadence never seem to change. The weekend has traditionally kicked off every year on Thursday night with a dance party and contest upstairs at the Bourbon Pub, the theme of which is unprintable in a family newspaper. (Then again, no one ever said Decadence was family-friendly.)
Making your way among the convivial crowds outside most bars in the lower French Quarter is the main activity on Friday night, which will also see the first evening of the street party which takes over the block adjacent to the Phoenix on Elysian Fields and North Rampart in the Marigny.
Meanwhile, those looking for a more cultured respite this weekend will find it at the Oleander Gallery on Royal Street, where a Decadence-themed art show includes work by a dozen local queer artists.
The glittery side of Decadence gets into swing Saturday afternoon, with a street party centered on the corner of St. Ann and Bourbon featuring dance music divas Deborah Cox, Jennifer Holliday and Jeanie Tracy.
Prefer something a little more glam rock than disco? Café Istanbul will be hosting an official Decadence fundraising performance by New Orleans’ own Glamarama on Saturday evening — which will also put you within tipsy stumbling distance to the second night of the Phoenix block party.
And of course it’s back to the Quarter on Sunday, when the official Southern Decadence parade kicks off at 2 p.m. in front of the Golden Lantern on Royal Street.
Traditionally, said Sulpizi, the route of the walking parade was determined more or less at random by the Grand Marshals during the parade itself.
“It goes back to the history of the whistle,” said Sulpizi, explaining that the Grand Marshals who led the parade every year would simply blow a whistle to alert parade goers that it was time to move on to the next bar or get out of the way of oncoming traffic.
But the size of the parade in recent years has made that impossible. “We have more than twice as many groups walking than there were last year,” said Sulpizi. “So we’ll have to stick to a more established route to keep things from getting too out of control.”
While there will be a few surprises along the way, Sulpizi said the route will definitely pass by as many local bars in the Quarter as possible, in keeping with the roots of the event.
“Decadence belongs to the community,” said Sulpizi. “That’s what makes it so amazing.”