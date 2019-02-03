The reaction to a ref’s inaction is set to play out around the Who Dat Nation today. It’s an embrace of the Saints, and a stiff arm to practically everyone else.

Drawing on the city's music, parade culture, its tradition of satire and public spectacle well-honed from Mardi Gras, a very different kind of Super Bowl Sunday is planned around New Orleans wherever aggrieved Saints fans gather.

Many Saints faithful are unshakable in their belief that their team would be playing in Super Bowl LIII instead of the Rams if only a blatant one-two punch of fouls near the end of the NFC Championship game had produced the proper penalty flag.

Instead of simply grousing about it, however, a fan base that readily fuses team loyalty and regional pride is marking Super Bowl Sunday on its own terms.

Every fan has an opinion. There is outrage over a blown call. There are plenty of conspiracy theories. There is a general synchronization with this result to an us-against-them attitude prevalent in New Orleans, so fiercely proud of the things that set it apart.

The response has his tapping different aspects of New Orleans culture. Boycott Bowl on Fulton Street is a ticketed festival with local acts taking the stage, an effort to outshine the Super Bowl itself, at least for the hometown crowd.

Second line-style parades, at least three of which have been advertised in advance, will take to the streets with the blare of brass and plenty of black and gold in their processions, adopting a traditional New Orleans mourning ritual to bury the season.

Local bars would have been rollicking for a Saints Super Bowl, and likely they would have been plenty busy for any other Super Bowl minus the no call controversy. The response of many is to replace Super Bowl coverage with a throwback to the Saints ultimate glory, a replay of the 2010 Super Bowl. But with the actual Super Bowl in Atlanta scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., there is a whole day of pre-gaming against the game to handle.

New Orleans, a small-market team with a ferociously dedicated fan base, as defensive as a mama alligator around her nest, is not taking its Super Bowl denied quietly.

Expressions of angst have run from dueling billboards in New Orleans and Atlanta to local bakeries, which quickly whipped up "We Was Robbed" king cakes and edible effigies of refs. The issue even made to civil court, where lawsuits seeking to redress the controversy were heard, though ultimately tossed (unlike a certain penalty flag we could mention).

Super Bowl Sunday, though, is the main act. Like the spontaneous celebrations that erupted in this town when the Saints actually won the Super Bowl in 2010, it's coming down to everyday fans and New Orleanians.