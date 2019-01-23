The New Orleans Museum of Art is marking the end of "The Orléans Collection" with a special edition of Friday Nights at NOMA, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 25).

The exhibition closes Sunday (Jan. 27), and it will be the last time to view it; it is not traveling to another museum. 

The exhibition is made up of 16th- to 18th-century works from the collection of the city’s namesake, Philippe II, Duke of Orléans (1689-1723). 

The museum secured the rarely lent “Vanessa and Amor,” by Alessandro Allori (1535-1607), from the Musée Fabre in Montpellier, France, and a painting by Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) called “The Mill” from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Curator Vanessa Schmid will lead a tour of the exhibition at 6 p.m.

"The rarity of the works, the range of what people will see and the ensemble tells a unique story that has not been explored in another exhibition," said Schmid in a previous story in the Advocate. 

For those who want to learn more, a lecture by art scholar Andrew McClellan, "Viewing Art in 18th-Century Paris" is at 7 p.m. in the museum's Stern Auditorium. 

Other activities Friday night include: Art on the Spot Activity Table, 5 p.m.; Music from Pardon My French, 5:30 p.m.; Create Late (art lesson for adults), 6:30 8 p.m., and an interactive tour called  "Under Three Things" with Cristina Molina. The museum's other exhibitions, galleries and Cafe NOMA will be open, too.

Free admission for NOMA members; non-members: $15, adults; $10, seniors (65 and over) and active military with ID; $8, university students with ID  and $6 children (ages 7-12). Create Late is an additional $25/$30 per class, NOMA member/non-member. Email education@noma.org or call 504.658.4128 to reserve a seat.

Click here for more information about "Friday Nights at NOMA."

