The New Orleans Museum of Art is marking the end of "The Orléans Collection" with a special edition of Friday Nights at NOMA, from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 25).

The exhibition closes Sunday (Jan. 27), and it will be the last time to view it; it is not traveling to another museum.

The exhibition is made up of 16th- to 18th-century works from the collection of the city’s namesake, Philippe II, Duke of Orléans (1689-1723).

The museum secured the rarely lent “Vanessa and Amor,” by Alessandro Allori (1535-1607), from the Musée Fabre in Montpellier, France, and a painting by Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) called “The Mill” from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Curator Vanessa Schmid will lead a tour of the exhibition at 6 p.m.

"The rarity of the works, the range of what people will see and the ensemble tells a unique story that has not been explored in another exhibition," said Schmid in a previous story in the Advocate.

+2 Treasure hunt: How NOMA curator tracked down Philippe II's scattered masterpieces The lush paintings of gods and goddesses, kings and queens, priests and pretenders look right at home on the walls of the New Orleans Museum of Art.

For those who want to learn more, a lecture by art scholar Andrew McClellan, "Viewing Art in 18th-Century Paris" is at 7 p.m. in the museum's Stern Auditorium.

Other activities Friday night include: Art on the Spot Activity Table, 5 p.m.; Music from Pardon My French, 5:30 p.m.; Create Late (art lesson for adults), 6:30 8 p.m., and an interactive tour called "Under Three Things" with Cristina Molina. The museum's other exhibitions, galleries and Cafe NOMA will be open, too.

Free admission for NOMA members; non-members: $15, adults; $10, seniors (65 and over) and active military with ID; $8, university students with ID and $6 children (ages 7-12). Create Late is an additional $25/$30 per class, NOMA member/non-member. Email education@noma.org or call 504.658.4128 to reserve a seat.

Click here for more information about "Friday Nights at NOMA."