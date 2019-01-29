A life-sized Poseidon sitting on his throne atop the bustling underwater city of Atlantis, a spaceship about to blast off, the most famous skyscrapers in the world, a Lady Gaga concert, the French Quarter during Mardi Gras — attendees of New Orleans’ first BrickUniverse LEGOConvention will see all of this and much more crafted completely out of LEGO bricks Feb. 2 and 3 at the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center.
One of the largest LEGO fan events in North America, BrickUniverse will span 40,000 square feet and feature live art galleries by six featured artists (who will be on hand building and talking to fans), along with multiple building zones (including a Duplo pile for the smaller fans) and, of course, plenty of vendors.
"Basically, it’s a LEGO-lovers paradise,” said event organizer Greyson Beights. “It’s the ultimate LEGO fan experience.”
Created in 2015, BrickUniverse has hosted more than 25 events all over North America, the U.K., Switzerland, the Netherlands and Canada. According to Beights, New Orleans was a must for the convention.
“There are so many LEGO fans in and around New Orleans,” he said, noting the opening of Louisiana’s first LEGO store at Lakeside Shopping Center in October. “And our artists, especially, have been really excited about coming here.”
Among those artists is award-winning LEGO builder Paul Hetherington, of Vancouver, Canada. Fifteen years ago, with no artistic training whatsoever, Hetherington picked up some LEGOs and started building. He has since won five Best in Show awards at BrickCon in Seattle and has been featured on national TV, including the Discovery Channel. His "Batman vs Joker Gotham Theater Showdown" was named the 2016 LEGOCreation of the Year by Brothers-Bricks, a website for builders.
Batman and the Joker, along with all five of Hetherington’s Best in Show winners, will be on display at his live gallery, along with his Mardi Gras recreation, which he said is causing him some anxiety.
“I’ve never been to New Orleans, but I knew I had to do Mardi Gras, so I grabbed a bunch of books and looked at images and just did a lot of research,” he said. “But now I’m going to be there and all of these people who have seen it for real are going to see my version. It’s kinda freaking me out.”
Hetherington will also be showcasing his latest creation, a piece which he calls “Palace in Wonderland.”
“It’s a fantasy palace but it’s surrounded by these dark, menacing microscale factories and pollution,” he said. “It’s a statement on where the world seems to be going. It took me six months to build.”
On the other side of the emotional spectrum, Hetherington’s Built This Way Ball, starring LEGO Gaga, is a pint-sized party designed to get people dancing.
Hetherington creates three or four models a year, finding inspiration from popular movies like “Book of Life,” or sometimes just from a vision that comes to him when he wakes up.
“I don’t just build in one style,” he said. “There’s so many options and so many colors I can use so it’s really just about narrowing things down. Sometimes it’s more of an architectural dig where I start building and there’s just a surprise around each corner.”
While Hetherington welcomes questions from fans of all ages, he said kids are typically too awestruck to talk very much.
“They just can’t believe what they’re seeing and I think get a little overwhelmed,” he said. “But from the adults the most common questions I get are definitely, ‘Where do you get your ideas?’ and ‘Are the pieces glued together?’”
The answer to the latter is no, they aren’t. Every creation is held together with good, old-fashioned LEGO engineering that has made the toy a favorite around the world for almost 61 years.
************
5 LEGO FUN FACTS
1. LEGO is the largest tire manufacturer in the world.
2. The plural of LEGO is LEGO.
3. LEGO comes from the Danish words Leg godt, meaning “play well.”
4. There are 86 LEGO bricks for every person on the planet.
5. One LEGO brick can sustain 953 pounds of pressure before breaking (which is why they’re so much fun to step on).