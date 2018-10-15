At first, it was just a scratching sound.
Early in the morning, just before dawn, Phil Williams and his wife would hear what sounded like a soft rushing or scraping coming from near their ceiling.
“Every day, before sunrise we kept hearing this sound,” Williams said. “We thought we must have rodents, but we could never find anything.”
The possibility of raccoons, rats or opossums was quickly ruled out — there was no evidence of rodents living anywhere nearby, let alone inside the couple’s one-story Covington home.
Everything looked normal about their house, Williams thought, but something was definitely not right. Eventually, he saw what looked like a small animal’s droppings below the roof near the home’s front door entrance. There was also shading, or staining — a dark brown discoloration near the top of the wall directly under a small gap near the roof. Those two indicators were all it took for wildlife removal specialist Charles Parker to figure out what was going on: Williams had bats.
Bats are common in Southeast Louisiana, and the Mexican free-tailed bat and little brown bat are the most frequently encountered species in the area. While the flying critters have been slapped with the unfortunate stigma of being rabies-carrying, bloodsucking vampires, they are generally beneficial to people and the environment.
The winged mammals consume night-flying insects and agricultural pests, a diet consisting primarily of moths and mosquitoes. The Mexican free-tailed bat, which is among the highest-flying mammals to exist, also helps pollinate sugar cane in the area.
However, bats can become a nuisance for homeowners when a colony takes over the attic. Besides the scratching sounds and general creepiness, the animals also create a foul odor that presents plenty of reason to rid a home of them.
This is where Parker comes in.
Chances are, if you’ve had an issue with unwanted wildlife in your home, you’ve already met Parker. His company, Parker Wildlife Control, services homes all over the New Orleans metro area. “Bats, raccoons, snakes, birds, squirrels, armadillos + more!” reads the sticker on his faded pickup.
The bat removal alone keeps Parker busy year-round, and he estimates that he services roughly three homes a week, on average. Parker even created a mapping program on his phone to pinpoint the most heavily infested areas.
Mandeville, Harahan, downtown Covington, parts of Slidell and New Orleans East along the lakefront are the areas with the most frequent bat infestations, which Parker attributes to nearby water sources.
Brick homes, and in particular multistory brick homes with attics, are a favorite lair for the animals, says Parker, in part because the solid structures retain heat and don’t “breathe” in the way wood does. “They really prefer it to be 109 degrees and a stable environment,” Parker said.
The telltale signs of a bat infestation includes all of what Williams and his wife experienced: scratching sounds coming from the walls, bat droppings — called guano — and stains, which indicate the bats’ primary point of entry and are caused by sebum, the oily substance the animals secrete through their skin.
Parker recalls one visit to a bat-infested apartment complex off U.S. 11. “There was 6 feet of guano inside the walls,” he said. “You could smell it the second you got out of the car.”
The animals are small, with bodies just 2 inches long and a wingspan of 6 to 8 inches. When Parker does a preliminary visit to a home, he looks for any possible point of entry — ceiling fans, cracks in the wall — “anywhere that you could put your pinkie into.”
Removing the bats is a fairly simple process called extraction that involves sealing off any possible point of entry with caulking and installing temporary one-way doors, called bat cones. These allow the animals to leave but makes it impossible for them to re-enter.
Drawing the animals out doesn’t take long: Because the bats usually leave at least once during the night for water, it only takes three to four days for the entire colony to evacuate. This method is a safe and harmless way of ridding a home of bats without having to hurt the animals, Parker says.
“You don’t kill bats. There’s no reason to,” he said.
Things can get sticky in early spring, when the bats are looking for a place to raise their young.
“Once they have their young,” Parker says, “you really don’t want to evict them at that point because they won’t leave the young behind. If by chance they do abandon them, they’re all going to be dead in the wall.”
If a homeowner does figure out they have a bat colony in the process of raising young bats, Parker advises they wait until June or July when the young have matured enough to fly and are able to leave the home on their own.
“So there are things you can do. It’s really hard to tell a homeowner, ‘Oh, you’ve got bats, you’ve got to keep them,'" Parker said. "Nobody wants to hear that.”