Emotion was in short supply during the first hour of Janet Jackson’s festival-closing set Sunday at the Essence Festival. She was poised and playful but largely dispassionate. The presentation was all about the beat, the bass, the crisp choreography and a nonstop procession of classic and contemporary songs.
But just after midnight, she paused to address the sold-out Mercedes-Benz Superdome about the death of her father, Joe Jackson, on June 27.
“Quite honest, it was really hard for me,” she said in her airy whisper of a voice, accompanied by an electric piano. “I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to move forward, if I should cancel this festival, or cancel the entire tour.”
In speaking with one of her brothers, she said, she realized that without their father’s “drive and strength, we wouldn’t have the success. … We're a black family that came from Gary, Indiana, and we broke all kinds of records around the globe. That's truth."
Fighting back tears, she continued, "I think my father would have said, ‘Janet, please finish what you started, and I will be there with you every step of the way in your heart.’ So here I am.”
During her 2010 performance at Essence, the song “Together Again” paid tribute to her brother Michael, who had died the previous year. On Sunday, she dedicated “Together Again” to her dad. “My father would want to celebrate his life,” she said. “That’s what I'm going to do right now with all of you.”
And so she did, singing the breezy melody as pictures of her and Joe Jackson filled the video screens.
Jackson's hit parade on the festival's main stage followed Fantasia and a revue-style showcase of New Jack Swing veterans orchestrated by Teddy Riley and capped off by a crowd-pleasing Keith Sweat. In the 24th year of Essence, the 1990s are now considered old-school.
Meanwhile, homegrown New Orleans bounce diva and reality TV star Big Freedia treated a capacity crowd at the Dome's Good Vibes Superlounge to an abundance of booty-shaking. With both Freedia and her dancers in cropped denim, she led a call and response of, “I got that gin in my system/somebody gonna be my victim.”
Freedia covered Beyoncé’s “Formation,” reprising her infamous guest intro: “I did not come to play with you hos. I came to slay, bitch.” She said, “hard-working consistency can make dreams come true” and that “God brought me to this point in my career.”
She then solicited 10 female audience members to put their backsides in motion onstage during “Ass Everywhere.” “Asses to the audience,” she instructed. “I don’t want to see no faces on this one.”
Back on the main stage, mercurial “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino positively burned with raw, barely restrained emotion. In a black leotard-like ensemble, she led her horns through “Lil Liza Jane” and wailed Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”
The stage then went dark as the video screens lit up with footage of Barrino’s younger brother Xavier, who was gravely injured in a motorcycle accident in 2017. The footage showed Xavier in a hospital bed, with a tube in his nose.
Fantasia responded to this reminder of her brother's near-death experience with “Lose to Win,” belting the line, “sometimes, you’ve got to lose to win again,” her eyes wide and wild. Xavier soon wheeled himself onstage in a wheelchair. His sister crouched down alongside him, crying so much that she could no longer sing. They exited the stage together.
Janet Jackson arrived with her own tragic video montage of current events, from the “Syrian death count” to the Sandy Hook school shooting to swastikas to a splatter of blood. Having thus commanded folks' attention, she opened with “The Skin Game,” a B-side single from 1990 that, according to setlist.fm, she’d never performed live before Sunday. It would not be the only rarity to turn up over the next 90 minutes.
Her Essence finale felt much more like a Janet Jackson concert than her 2015 stop at the Smoothie King Center as part of her “Unbreakable” tour. She spent that uncharacteristically understated show covered from head to toe in a bulky black ensemble.
Though Sunday’s set wasn’t nearly as provocative as her 2010 Essence gig — which at times came across like a live S&M show — Jackson allowed herself more fun, and costume changes, than on the “Unbreakable” trek. Her cascade of a ponytail was in constant motion, as was she.
An early medley sampled “Nasty” and “Miss You Much,” the latter punched up by a robust, finger-picked bass. A subsequent mash-up touched on “Control,” “What Have You Done for Me Lately” and “Pleasure Principle,” before she busted out one of her long, dramatic stares, a surefire way to fire up fans.
Whatever she is paying her band, especially her rhythm section, isn’t enough. Her drummer worked hard for 90 nonstop minutes, replicating the club beats, fills and cymbal splashes of her studio recordings. His stamina never flagged; his tempo on “When I Think of You” was even a bit fast. A guitarist added just enough rock firepower.
Can't see video below? Click here.
After a six-minute deejay interlude, Jackson re-emerged straddling a chair far off on the stage-left runway. She’d changed into an Alexander Wang jersey with combat boots, thigh-high black leggings and a plaid jacket tied around her waist as a skirt. She caught her breath with a set of slow jams, including “Any Time, Any Place.”
During “What About,” two male dancers “abused” two female dancers. Michael Jackson appeared on the video screens for “Scream,” his duet with Janet. She and her dancers stepped to “Rhythm Nation” before the final “State of the World,” with its references to homelessness and hunger, circled back to the reality check that opened the show.
In between those two bookends, and as the final exclamation point on a hugely successful 2018 Essence Fest, Janet Jackson was emotional when she couldn’t help it, focused and fun when she could.