The lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history set a few other marks it won't be proud of: The worst ratings of any of its title games in a decade, and one of the lowest ever in New Orleans.

The overnight rating for Super Bowl 53 was a 44.9 nationally on CBS, the lowest since a 42.1 in the 2009 Super Bowl pitting the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from Sports Business Journal.

In New Orleans, where epic boycott events drew thousands of people to the streets, a 26.1 rating marked once of the city's lowest ratings for a Super Bowl ever, one report said. That was down from 55 for the 2018 Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in a game that lacked the kind of high-powered offense and late-game drama that powers big ratings.

While down nationally, the game notched its highest rating in the Boston market since 2015, and the highest in L.A. since 1996.

Two weeks ago the Saints were on the wrong end of two missed calls in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams that would've positioned New Orleans to capture its second Super Bowl berth in franchise history.

In New Orleans, Saints fans came out in droves Sunday to participate in second lines and parties to demonstrate their disdain for a Super Bowl that didn't include the black and gold. Part of the so-called boycott included fans pledging to spend the time doing anything else but watching the Super Bowl on TV.

New Orleans is traditionally one of the highest-metered TV markets for the Super Bowl in the country with ratings ranging from the high-40 to mid-50s. The ratings represent the percentage of televisions tuned in to a program. The share is the percentage of televisions on at the time that watched.

Here's a look at Super Bowl ratings the past few years in the New Orleans market:

2018 : Patriots vs. Eagles; 53.0 local rating

: Patriots vs. Eagles; 53.0 local rating 2017 : Patriots vs. Falcons, 48.4 local rating

: Patriots vs. Falcons, 48.4 local rating 2016 : data n/a

: data n/a 2015 : Patriots vs. Seahawks, 55.7 local rating

: Patriots vs. Seahawks, 55.7 local rating 2014 : Seahawks vs. Broncos, 53.9 local rating

: Seahawks vs. Broncos, 53.9 local rating 2013 : Ravens vs. 49ers (in New Orleans): 57.1 local rating

: Ravens vs. 49ers (in New Orleans): 57.1 local rating 2010: Saints vs. Colts, 56.3 local rating (with an 82 share)

Of Nielsen's 56 top TV markets, New Orleans ranks No. 51 just ahead of Providence-New Bedford and just behind Memphis in terms of the number of homes with TVs.

Super Bowl 54 will be played Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami -- the site of the Saints' Super Bowl championship in 2010.