Miriam de Buys Ellis
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Cothran Ellis
• Graduated from the Louise S. McGehee School
• Attending Rhodes College
Sunny Spain will be the main attraction for Miss Miriam de Buys Ellis as she attends the Universidad de Navarre in Pamplona for the fall semester.
"I hope to take in everything the city has to offer by trying new foods, making friends and practicing my Spanish," she says.
Miriam is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Cothran Ellis. Her mother is the former Anna Margaret Burge.
As a student at McGehee, she was a member of the regional champion mock trial team, president of the Beta Club, a member of the Sailing Club and choir, and was May Day First Maid. She also received the McGehee Citizenship Award.
At Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, she is a Chi Omega, college diplomat, on the dean's list and active with Make-a-Wish Mid-South.
She has worked as a clerk in the legal field and was a counselor at Rockbrook Camp for Girls in Brevard, North Carolina.
As a sub-deb, Miriam was in the courts of Squires, Les Pierrettes and Apollo.