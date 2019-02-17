The Krewe of Athenians celebrated its 110th annual bal masque Saturday evening at The Orpheum Theater.
“A Confused Decision” was the topic of the tableau performance. The local hamlet was depressed about the lack of basic services provided by its local water company. With little knowledge or compassion, Mitch the Dunce and La Toyota convened to settle the matter of who would run the once proud company. A list of impressive candidates was submitted for review. Among them were: Laurel and Hardy, The Marx Brothers, The Little Rascals and The Three Stooges. The clowns in charge painstakingly interviewed each group. With a decidedly unscientific approach, they settled on The Three Stooges, noting proudly how well some of their past endeavors had turned out. Athena, goddess of wisdom and war, looked on from afar contemplating tragedy. She encouraged all to remember the words of Robert Penn Warren: “The lack of a sense of history is the damnation of the modern world.”
Reigning as queen of the ball was Miss Emma Marks Conroy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kenneth Conroy.
Ladies of the court were Misses Claire Elizabeth Bermudez, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rafael Adam Bermudez; Margot Louise Childs, daughter of Mr. Scott David Childs and stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Stewart Revelle; Angéle Hodges delaHoussaye, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Charles delaHoussaye; Juby Adair delaHoussaye, daughter of Mr. Maurice Michel delaHoussaye and Ms. Suzanne Friedrichs delaHoussaye; Shea Hodges Duckworth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Shea Duckworth; Isabel Catherine Gibson, daughter of Mr. Charles Michael Gibson and Ms. Nicole Chauppette Gibson; Madeleine DeHaven Landry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Scott Landry; and Catherine Blake Lea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Addison Lea.
Also serving in the court were Misses Elizabeth Lynn Lunn, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Wilburn Lunn; Lauren Lee Paysse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. René Sylvain Paysse Jr.; Chloe Margaret Pelitere, daughter of Mr. Michael Ludovic Pelitere and Dr. Margaret Morel Pelitere; Sarah Hayne Montgomery Read, daughter of Mrs. William Wilkeson Read and the late Mr. Read; Elizabeth Barat Reed, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Patrick Reed; Jessica Carter Schaumburg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seth Holden Schaumburg; Elizabeth Colon Toso, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Joseph Toso III; Katherine Elizabeth Verlander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Gordon Verlander; and Sarah Grace Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Leslie Young.
Pages to their majesties were Masters James Michael Adams Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Adams; Jonathan Sporl Breaux, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gerard Breaux; Garrison Joseph Franks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Zeljko Stephen Franks II; and Ford Dennis Mollere, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chadwick James Mollere.
Princesses to the court were Misses Madison Anne Able, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Ryan Able; Eleanor Grace Kogos, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Nicholas Kogos; Amy Elizabeth Mackenroth, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Irwin Mackenroth Jr.; and Camille Marian Michiels, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Leonard Michiels.
After the entrance of the court, a flower presentation was made to the returning queen, Miss Bailey Elizabeth Batt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John August Batt Jr. Fifty years ago, Mrs. John Schupp Jr., as Miss Deborah Gail Cromwell, reigned over the Athenians.
A midnight supper was held in honor of the king and queen at the New Orleans Country Club. The Boogiemen entertained the guests.
Serving as general chairman of the ball was Mr. Donald O. Collins. Mr. Hilton S. Bell was the chairman of the court committee. Mr. Henry C. Schonberg chaired the reception committee, and Mr. Oliver S. Delery Jr. chaired the floor committee. Vice chairmen included: Messrs. Dwight L. Acomb, William Ryan Acomb, Richard K. Blum, Alan G. Brackett, Mark W. Brown, Miles P. Clements, Karl E. Hoefer, John O. Humphreys III, J. Dwight LeBlanc III, Christopher S. Mann, John C. Saunders Jr., Donald R. Toso and Michael B. Whealdon.