This holiday season, the movie pipeline is bursting with musicals, superhero action, comedy, earnest biopics and even some out-of-season horror. And that's in addition to the usual remakes and re-imaginings, sequels and spinoffs.
Potential holiday season champs include Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” (opens Dec. 19); the animated “Ralph Breaks the internet: Wreck-Ralph 2” (in theaters now); and superhero movies “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Dec. 14) and “Aquaman” (Dec. 21).
An animated feature adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” starring the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as the mean green curmudgeon, easily stole the movie box office during its opening weekend. The film’s $150 million-plus gross is poised to grow a few sizes more.
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” another hit that opened pre-peak season, parallels the box office success of “The Grinch.” Debuting at No. 1, the biopic about operatic British rock group Queen and its flamboyant lead singer, Freddie Mercury, exceeded expectations. Many credit the movie’s popularity to Queen’s perennially popular classic rock.
Music also plays an important role in another recent box office champ, “A Star is Born.” An awards contender starring Lady Gaga and the acting, directing and singing Bradley Cooper, this third big-screen version of “A Star is Born” scored with audiences and critics. Both the film, which has earned nearly $200 million, and its soundtrack debuted at No. 1.
Music figures prominently, too, in the New Orleans-area filmed “Green Book.” The film’s in-concert performances by an African-American pianist who tours the South in 1962 bind the Peter Farrelly-directed drama with comic interludes. Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in the odd-couple road picture that’s another of the season’s early award contenders.
Despite the derivative slate of major studio films, several movies were produced from original screenplays. They include “Green Book”; Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón’s account of his 1970s childhood in Mexico, “Roma,” a critics’ favorite; and biopics about Vincent van Gogh (“At Eternity’s Gate”); Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“On the Basis of Sex”); rival royalty Mary Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I (“Mary Queen of Scots”); and former Vice President Dick Cheney (“Vice”).
In a big year for cinema recycling, two sequels to spinoffs are in theaters: Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s poorly reviewed “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and the much better received boxing drama, "Creed II," starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.
No film is more recycled than “Once Upon a Deadpool” (Dec. 12). A cleaned-up version of “Deadpool 2,” an originally R-rated spring release, “Once Upon a Deadpool” co-stars Fred Savage in newly filmed scenes with Ryan Reynolds as the gutter-mouthed superhero.
“Why am I here?” the kidnapped Savage asks Deadpool in the film’s trailer.
“You’re in a PG-13 version of ‘Deadpool’ filtered through the prism of childhood innocence,” Deadpool responds. Mind bent!
Movies listed below are showing now or will be showing soon. Opening dates are subject to change and may vary from city to city.
“BOY ERASED”: Cast: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe
Jared Eamons (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small town, struggles to overcome the consequences of his parents (Kidman and Crowe) learning that he’s gay.
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD”: Cast: Eddie Redmayne,
Katherine Waterston, Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, Johnny Depp
In the second installment of J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” series, Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) plots to breed a race of pure-blood wizards who’ll rule the world.
“INSTANT FAMILY”: Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro
Deciding to start a family, Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) stumble into foster care and adoption.
“THE GRINCH”: Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch
Mixed reviews didn’t stop this 86-minute, animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic from stealing its opening-weekend box office.
“WIDOWS”: Cast: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall
Director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) collaborates with writer Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) for a thriller about resourceful widows whose husbands were murdered.
“CREED II”: Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson
Boxer Adonis Creed (Jordan) must balance his personal obligations with training for the biggest fight of his life. Coach Rocky Balboa (Stallone) stays loyal.
“GREEN BOOK”: Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini
In 1962, an African-American concert pianist and his Italian-American driver tour the Deep South. The drama with character-driven comedy was filmed in the New Orleans area.
“RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2”: Cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson
The mission-driven Ralph (Reilly) and his fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (Silverman) exit the video arcade and invade the internet.
“ROBIN HOOD”: Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn
The war-hardened Robin of Loxley (Egerton) and his Moorish commander (Foxx) revolt against the corrupt English king.
“ROMA”: Cast: Marina de Tavira, Yalitza Aparicio
The director of the Oscar-winning “Gravity” dramatizes a tumultuous year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s. Opens in limited release.
“THE FRONT RUNNER”: Cast: Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina
An extramarital relationship threatens to derail likely 1988 presidential nominee Gary Hart.
Nov. 30
“IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK”: Cast: KiKi Layne, Stephan James
Based on the novel by James Baldwin, “If Beale Street Could Talk” tells the story of a newly engaged Harlem woman whose fiancé is falsely imprisoned. Directed by the Oscar-winning Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”). Opens in limited release.
“THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE”: Cast: Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon
Working alone during the morgue night shift, Megan Reed (Shay Mitchell) takes delivery of a twisted body. Megan subsequently experiences horrific visions.
Dec. 7
“DUMPLIN’ ”: Cast: Danielle MacDonald, Jennifer Aniston
A teen in a small Texas town enters a beauty pageant to honor her beloved late aunt and spite her ex-beauty queen mama. Opens in limited release.
“MARIA BY CALLAS”: Cast: Maria Callas
Through previously unseen performance footage, TV interviews, home movies, family photos, letters and unpublished memoirs, opera star Maria Callas tells her own story. Opens at Cinebarre Canal Place 9.
“MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS”: Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie
Two formidable royal women — Mary Stuart (Ronan) and Elizabeth I (Robbie) — claim the English throne. Opens in limited release.
“VOX LUX”: Cast: Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Stacy Martin
After teen sisters Celeste and Eleanor survive a violent tragedy, they write and perform a song that makes one of them a star. Opens in limited release.
Dec. 12
“ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL”: Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Fred Savage, Josh Brolin
An edited-for-the-holidays PG-13 version of the R-rated “Deadpool 2” featuring new scenes.
Dec. 13
“BIRD BOX”: Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson
Five years after mass suicides decimate the nation, a woman and her two children desperately seek sanctuary. Opens in limited release.
Dec. 14
“MORTAL ENGINES”: Cast: Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae
Following global destruction, human society is divided between gigantic mobile cities and the smaller communities they prey upon. Co-written by “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” filmmakers Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.
“SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE”: Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Lily Tomlin, Nicolas Cage, Liev Schreiber
Pre-release publicity promises “groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind.” The film introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales and an expanded Spider-Man universe.
“THE FAVOURITE”: Cast: Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman
In early 18th-century England, frail Queen Anne (Colman) occupies the throne while her friend, Lady Sarah (Weisz), rules the nation. A new servant, Abigail (Stone), arrives and charms both Lady Sarah and the queen. Opens in limited release.
“THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT”: Cast: Matt Dillon, Uma Thurman
Matt Dillon plays Jack, unsuccessful architect, skilled serial killer. Cinema provocateur Lars von Trier combines his familiar fever of violence, sadism and nudity. Opens in limited release.
“THE MULE”: Cast: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne
Clint Eastwood, 88, directs and stars in a drama about a financially strapped man in his 80s who unwittingly becomes a drug courier for a Mexican cartel.
Dec. 19
“MARY POPPINS RETURNS”: Cast: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury
The magical nanny returns to help the next generation of the Banks family. Featuring new songs, Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) as Mary’s street lamplighter friend, Jack.
Dec. 21
“AQUAMAN”: Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman
The half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) must discover if he’s worthy of his kingly birthright.
“BUMBLEBEE”: Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena
In 1987, “Transformers” character Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Eighteen-year-old Charlie (Steinfeld) discovers the battle-scarred and broken transformer.
“COLD WAR”: Cast: Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc
Paweł Pawlikowski, the Oscar-winning director of “Ida,” returns with an epic romance set in post-World War II Europe.
“SECOND ACT”: Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens
After she’s passed over for promotion, a smart, experienced 40-year-old woman (Lopez) gets a chance at a second act.
“WELCOME TO MARWEN”: Cast: Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Janelle Monáe
Following a shark attack, Mark (Carell) experiences total memory loss. He heals himself by building a sprawling art installation.
Dec. 25
“DESTROYER”: Cast: Nicole Kidman, Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell
Tragedy results when a Los Angeles police detective (Kidman) goes undercover with a gang in the California desert. Opens in limited release.
“HOLMES AND WATSON”: Cast: Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly
A comic-action take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Homes (Ferrell) and Watson (Reilly).