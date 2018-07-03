When Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico in September, the monstrous, Category 4 storm destroyed the island’s electrical systems and infrastructure; left some locals homeless, with little access to food and water; and claimed the lives of others.
The mayor of San Juan begged for federal assistance. But it was celebrity chef José Andrés who landed on the island, just days later, to support the disaster relief efforts.
The Spanish-American and his nonprofit organization, World Central Kitchen, formed a coalition of chefs and volunteers, and literally got cooking. Working under the hashtag #ChefsforPuertoRico, the team has since served more than 3.4 million meals to Puerto Ricans.
Restaurants from around the U.S. mainland, and right here in New Orleans, have also stepped up to the plate. Station 6 in Bucktown is one of them.
The restaurant staff will raise money for Andrés’ organization, when they embark on their six-week Island-Hopping Tour and celebrate the culinary traditions of select Caribbean countries: the Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti, Puerto Rico and Antigua.
From Tuesday (July 10) through Aug. 19, Station 6 will raise the flag from a different nation and feature island-inspired menu items, along with a special rum punch. A portion of the proceeds benefits WCK and their continued relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
“We said: ‘What can we do to help these victims now? They still need help,’” explained Station 6 chef and co-owner Alison Vega-Knoll, adding that she’s been wanting to help since last September, when the storm made landfall in Puerto Rico.
The devastation that followed was especially upsetting for Vega-Knoll, since she and her family spent nearly nine years on nearby Antigua. She noted that she and her husband Drew, co-owner of Station 6, enjoyed their 20th wedding anniversary in the Bahamas.
Since the Caribbean was on her mind, she and her kitchen crew decided to launch an in-house “island tour.”
“It will get the customers excited about doing something special,” and it will allow them to briefly feel as though they’re on a vacation, she said.
The tour kicks off in the Bahamas with Curry Conch and cornmeal Johnnycakes, paired with a rum-based Goombay Smash. It stops in Cuba for Mojitos, and Chili and Lime Grilled Whole Fish.
During a Jamaican getaway, guests can enjoy Dark and Stormy cocktails, Jerk Pork with Tamarind Glaze and sweet Dukana.
In Haiti they can sip Cremas made with coconut cream, condensed milk and rum, while sampling Marinade de Lambi (conch fritters) and Griot (fried pork, with a spicy Haitian slaw and plantains).
A visit to Puerto Rico entails Piña Coladas and Sancocho — stewed fish, yucca and plantains simmering in coconut broth. During an escapade to Antigua — the final stop — Station 6 will serve an Old-Fashioned Rum Punch, along with Curry Goat Roti and Pepperpot.
“Antigua was my home for close to nine years, so I'm excited about sharing some of those dishes with my customers,” said Vega-Knoll.
The chef and her kitchen crew collaborated on the menu by researching the cuisines of the Caribbean and thinking of ways to add New Orleans flair.
“It was a group effort. I got my cooks excited about it,” she said. “The tour gives my customers, and my staff, something fun to look forward to; and it gets everybody involved.”
The restaurant will carry the island vibe beyond the food and drink offerings, by featuring tropical music and décor. Employees will don festive clothing, and at the end of the Caribbean adventure, as summer vacation winds down, six flags will fly over Station 6.
Six-week island-hopping tour at Station 6, benefiting World Central Kitchen
When: From Tuesday, July 10, through Tuesday, Aug. 19
Where: Station 6 (105 Metairie Hammond Highway, Bucktown 70005; (504) 345-2936
The Bahamas, July 10-16
Cuba, July 17-23
Jamaica, July 24-30
Haiti, July 31-Aug. 6
Puerto Rico, Aug. 7-13
Antigua, Aug. 14-19