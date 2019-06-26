Music and more
New Orleans Opera and OperaCréole launched Innovative Explorations, a series of events planned across the city to showcase New Orleans' rich musical heritage. The launch featured OperaCréole's original work, "Les Lions de La Reconstruction (The Lions of Reconstruction): From Black Codes to the Ballot Box,” as well as Creole folk and slave songs.
New Beginnings
The Capulet was the site of an evening benefiting Travis Hill NOLA, which educates incarcerated youth. Guests helped paint a mural, wrote poems and enjoyed music provided by friends of the late New Orleans trumpeter, Travis “Trumpet Black” Hill.