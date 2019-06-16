Shea Perret Guillot
• Daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jacques Louis Guillot
• Graduated from Mandeville High School
• Attending Loyola University, Chicago
With the hopes of melding two of her academic endeavors, Miss Shea Perret Guillot has an eye toward her future.
"I would love to work in the intersection of my two different majors: business and film," she notes. "I'm studying finance in Loyola Chicago's business honors program and film in their communications school in the hopes that my schooling adequately prepares me for something like producing or working in acquisitions" of shows and movies.
She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jacques Louis Guillot, of Mandeville. Her mother is the former Jacqueline Laure Provosty.
At Mandeville High, Shea was president of the science and the ethnic food and culture clubs, vice president of the reading and art clubs and treasurer of the drama club. A National Advanced Placement Scholar, she was also an outstanding student in English and art.
At the Illinois university, she is head of production and producer for Kettle Camp Studios, on the dean's list, has a presidential scholarship and is in the Quinlan Business Honors program.
An avid reader, Shea finds the work of Kurt Vonnegut intriguing. "My favorite book is 'The Sirens of Titan,'" she notes. "Vonnegut is one of my favorite writers in general; his writing has a very distinct cadence; he has a very unique (and bitingly funny) voice; and he can communicate so much in a very little amount of writing. Concision is an under appreciated but extremely valuable tool for any writer and he has mastered it."