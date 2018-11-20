Before he hooked up with Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine back in the mid-1980s, Clay Ostwald was a college kid at the University of Miami, studying jazz and gigging with local fusion band The Company.

Now, more than 30 years later — after co-writing, co-producing, and playing keyboards on multiple hit records and award-winning albums — Ostwald’s career has unexpectedly turned to musical theater. His newest role is musical director for the touring production of “On Your Feet!” (Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at the Saenger Theatre), the Tony-nominated musical that traces the lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan from humble beginnings to international stardom.

Written by Alexander Dinelaris (“The Bodyguard: The Musical”) and directed by Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots,” “Hairspray”), “On Your Feet” features more than 20 songs from Gloria Estefan’s extensive catalog. The stage band, led by Ostwald, also includes other longtime members of Miami Sound Machine: Jorge Casas (bass), Mike Scaglione (trumpet), Teddy Mulet (trombone) and Edwin Bonilla (percussion).

“When we all met Gloria, we thought ‘this will be a great gig for a little while; this will be fun,’” recalls Ostwald of those early days. “We didn’t imagine that her career would last as long it has, or have the depth that it did, or go through all the different stages that it would go through.”

Ostwald first met Gloria and Emilio Estefan when the couple came to see The Company at a Miami nightclub. Impressed by what they saw, the Estefans recruited Ostwald and four of his bandmates to join a retooled lineup of Miami Sound Machine. While the group had already experienced some success, this new version of the band really caught fire, churning out top-10 hits like “Anything for You,” “1-2-3,” “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” and “Get On Your Feet,” a song co-written by Ostwald, Casas and guitarist John DeFaria, all former members of The Company.

“Looking back, it went by in a rush,” Ostwald said. “I remember a lot of excitement. You remember the first time you hear something on the radio, or the first time you go to Japan and hear it in a mall. You just can’t believe that something you did is internationally loved and accepted.”

At the height of the group’s success, a tragic tour bus accident brought things to a sudden halt. Gloria Estefan suffered a fractured spine in the crash, and she spent nearly a year recovering in private. The healing process was arduous and painful, and the band’s future was uncertain.

“We thought it was over; we thought it was done. We didn’t think she was going to be able to perform,” said Ostwald. “But Gloria is a tremendous woman. She’s a fighter. She’s a very spiritually strong woman, and if anybody could do it, it would be her.”

After the accident, Gloria Estefan and the band returned to the stage with renewed confidence and vigor. More hits followed, and Estefan emerged as a powerful voice for the Latin American community in the United States, regularly speaking out on social and political issues.

According to Ostwald, “On Your Feet” doesn’t just follow the ups and downs of the band’s career. It also reveals the perseverance of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, both of whom immigrated to America from Cuba during the Cuban Revolution, and their struggle to adapt to their new country.

“It’s a universal theme of accepting other people from other cultures and understanding what they’re about,” he said.

“It’s what our culture should be about — taking the opportunity that America and the ‘American dream’ gives us to all be better. It’s a pattern that immigrants have followed throughout American history, with all of us being immigrants at one point or another.”

“It’s a nice message,” Ostwald concluded, “and it’s couched in this beautiful little jukebox musical.”

'On Your Feet'

WHEN: Nov. 27-Dec. 2

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St.

TICKETS: $30 and up

INFO: www.BroadwayInNewOrleans.com or (800) 982-2787