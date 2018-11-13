Twelfth Night (Jan. 6) will see more parading action this year as the Funky Uptown Krewe gets on a streetcar to ride along St. Charles Avenue after the Phunny Phorty Phellows.

The krewe was founded by a group of friends who gathered at Avenue Pub for the Phunny Phorty Phellows parade. "We thought, 'Why can’t we do this?'” krewe spokesman Craig Mangum said.

They used the Phunny Phorty Phellows as inspiration.

“We didn’t want to step on their toes,” said Mangum, “yet we thought we could add something different.”

The parade will feature DJ Mannie Fresh, and throws will include koozies and plastic cups with krewe logo, plus limited-edition CDs and mix tapes titled "Funky Uptown Krewe, Vol. 1," featuring music by the Hot 8 Brass Band, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and Cowboy Mouth.

At first, the krewe thought of having a brass band perform as they rolled along the avenue, but felt like it was copying the Phunny Phorty Phellows, who traditionally have one aboard. “We all love Mannie Fresh and asked if he could do a mix of Mardi Gras songs and Cash Money hits,” Mangum said.

Twelfth Night is the kickoff to Carnival, which culminates on Mardi Gras, March 5 in 2019. In addition to the Phunny Phorty Phellows, other Twelfth Night parades are La Société pas si Secrète des Champs-Élysée (a.k.a. the Not So Secret Society of Elysian Fields), which rolls in a streetcar down Rampart Street, and the 11th annual Joan of Arc parade, which makes its way through the French Quarter.

The Funky Uptown Krewe will depart from Bourée at Boucherie (1510 S. Carrollton Ave.) at 7:05 p.m., ride the St. Charles Avenue streetcar to Canal Street, then roll back to Fat Harry’s (4330 St. Charles Ave.)

The parade will feature only one streetcar, and membership is full.