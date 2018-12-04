Randolph Delehanty, curator of “The Baroness Pontalba and the Rise of Jackson Square,” shares five must-see objects from the exhibit.
1.
Bronze doré tazza with cut glass dish with Almonester and Pontalba crests
Gaston de Pontalba, 1855
Pontalba Family
Gaston de Pontalba, the Baroness’s middle son, was an artist who made innumerable sketches and also designed cast-metal objects. He designed this elaborate table decoration with the Almonester and Pontalba crests. It was cast in Paris.
2.
The Cabildo, Cathedral and Presbytère
in Baroness de Pontalba’s Time
Enlarged reproduction
M.P. Simons, Philadelphia, daguerreotypist, 1851
Pontalba Family
In this rare daguerreotype recently discovered in the Pontalba Family Archives, Jackson Square had just been landscaped and the cast-iron fence erected. The First Municipality added a mansard roof and cupola to the Cabildo (left) in 1847 and persuaded the wardens of the cathedral to do the same with the Presbytére (right). This accentuated the buildings’ verticality.
3.
The Lower Pontalba Building at Completion:
Transitional Late Greek Revival with Italianate Verandahs
M.P. Simons, Philadelphia, daguerreotypist, 1851
Henry Howard (?), architect; Samuel Stewart, builder, 1851
Pontalba Family
This rare daguerreotype, recently discovered in the Pontalba Family archives, shows the Lower Pontalba Building with its three pedimented gables just after its completion. Louis H. Pilié’s new cast-iron fence surrounds Jackson Square. Decatur Street is being repaved and granite curbstones stand on end to the right. Today, the Louisiana State Museum’s 1850 House Museum is in the center of this row.
4.
The Pontalba Building as Built:
Façade and First Floor Plan
Henry Howard (?), architect; Waldemar Appolonius Talen, delineator; Samuel Stewart, builder, 1850
Ink and color on paper
Pontalba Family
This unique architectural rendering recently discovered in the Pontalba Family archives in France shows the façade and first floor plan of one of the two 16-townhouse Pontalba Buildings as built. The gray zones represent the public sidewalk and the private flagstone-paved passageways between the shops that give access to rear service courts and stairs. Though the builder and the draftsman are credited, the architect is not. Was this architect Henry Howard’s design that builder Samuel Stewart adjusted to the 13-inch slope in the site from Decatur to Charters streets?
5.
Lower Pontalba Building Cast-Iron Attic Window Grille with AP Monogram
Photograph by Richard Sexton, 2018
Waldemar Appolonius Talen, designer, 1850
James L. Jackson, Brother & Co. Foundry, New York
Waldemar Appolonius Talen, builder Samuel Stewart’s draftsman, designed the elaborate cast-iron verandahs, transoms and window grilles with the Almonester-Pontalba monogram.