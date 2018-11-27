The eighth episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the eighth episode: Investigative reporter John Simerman talks about his four-day series, "Broken Trust," which concludes today. The stories examine the fractured relationship between the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and the West End, a poor and mostly African-American section of New Iberia -- a relationship that was further damaged when a federal investigation revealed a pattern of abuses by narcotics deputies.
