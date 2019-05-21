The 30th episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
The podcast is sponsored by Gardner Realtors.
In the 30th episode: Most efforts to appraise the eight-year tenure of former Gov. Bobby Jindal has focused on the fiscal mess he left the state in. That's understandable, since Louisiana lawmakers have spent much of the last three years trying to put the state on a firmer financial footing. But two of Jindal's signature achievements -- ethics reform and private school vouchers -- were recently subjected to withering investigative reports that further diminished Jindal's legacy. Host Gordon Russell chats with Advocate investigative reporter Andrea Gallo -- the author of one of those reports -- and political columnist Stephanie Grace about what the new reports revealed.
