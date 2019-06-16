Jaelyn Breanne Payton
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Bruce Payton II
• Attending St. Mary's Dominican High School
A future in medicine is the prescription for Miss Jaelyn Breanne Payton, who hopes for a scholarship to begin her studies after graduating next year.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Bruce Payton II. Her mother is the former Lesley A. Caliste.
At Dominican High School, Jaelyn has been a member of the soccer team, the diversity and Best Buddies clubs, an honor roll student and has participated in the LSU AgCenter's 4H University program. She is also a graduate of Deirdre's School of Dance.
She has been a volunteer at school activities and at the school's summer camp.
For the 2020 Carnival ball of the Young Men Illinois Club, she will be presented as a debutante of the season.