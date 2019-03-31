Bryan Washington is a connoisseur of cities. He knows the streets and neighborhoods of his native Houston well, delineating the porous borders of city life with the precision of a cartographer. In his first collection of short stories, “Lot,” almost every story is named for a Houston street.

He knows New Orleans, too, from his years as a graduate student in the University of New Orleans Creative Writing Workshop.

Washington wrote about both places in a series of columns called "Bayou Diaries" for Catapult.com. And from his world travels, we see the parks and plazas of Tokyo, experience the bars in Osaka, the patty shacks of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and get stopped by a cop in Belize. He and his characters are looking for a gay man’s place in the world.

Bryan Washington WHAT: “Meet Our Debut Novelists” The Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Sunday (March 31) WHERE: Hotel Monteleone, Queen Anne Ballroom INFO: tennesseewilliams.net/festival/speakers/

Through it all, we are treated to a crash course in immigrant emotion.

“What is more American than an immigrant?” he writes. “I don’t know that there can be anything more,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I think Houston is so emblematic of that—so many people coming from so many different places, different languages, different ethnicities. What’s really fascinating to me over the past two or three years is seeing rest of country come to the realization that this is happening, the pattern seems to be that people are sort of dismissive at first that this is happening—and then there’s a sense of awe that this is happening. It’s just the way of life as it goes on here.”

Like many writers with a strong sense of place, he is drawn both to diversity and specificity.

“Houston is such a diverse city,” he said, “so many ethnicities and races. And trying to capture that even through a very specific narrative was pretty much a joy but it was also difficult. One the one hand, I wanted to pay homage, but on the other hand, I didn’t want to feel indebted to try and capture all of it… The hubs of the city are so singular from one another that they’re entirely new worlds. But all are connected by being in Harris County.”

And his specific geography? “Having specific street names was really important to me—you hear Hollywood or Manhattan and you immediately associate a story or a feeling with that. Trying to do that with stories I care about was a challenge and a joy.

"I wanted to try and make each of the narratives as highly specific and as highly characterized to the conflicts wherever possible. I’m not trying to say what Houston means or what Texas means.”

Washington is grateful for his time in New Orleans. “New Orleans is such a lovely city and a city very much like Houston, where an artist can just sort of live, keep a low overhead, not having constantly to produce, and then you can ruminate.

"It’s also very organic, full of energy, and that really contributes to the energy of trying to create something. Having the opportunity to live between these cities, so different and yet so similar, the way that people live so deeply into it, was deeply helpful to writing this book. Houstonians are like New Orleanians in their love of home.”

Many of the stories feature a protagonist who is experiencing great personal change. “There are five different stories in which I’m interested in how he navigated his part of town, which is Houston’s east end adjacent to downtown, and the problems he had with his family and friends and navigating his sexuality. I wasn’t’ interested in writing a traditional coming out narrative, but I was interested in what happened after you came out to your family and friends. There’s a sort of process there. Each story I tried to write inevitably led back to those concerns.”

One of the most memorable stories, “Waugh,” published in The New Yorker in January, describes the lives of young men who are sex workers and for a time, live together communally. It is a deeply honest tale of male affections, gay men’s needs and fears, and what it is to be young and growing into wisdom and longing and loss.

Cities, we learn, are capable of both violence and tenderness, able to swallow people up. “No city is any one thing. If it is one thing to one person, they’ve really just experienced one part of the city,” Washington said.

“Lot” has been greeted as one of the great debuts of 2019, and it’s just the beginning of Bryan Washington’s literary presence. He is 25, with many more travels to come. When he lights out for a new territory, readers will want to follow, to see more of the world through his wise and discerning eyes.

