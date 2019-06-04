The faded foo dogs and yellow-painted lions stand guard at the Lucky Inn Hotel. Its sign is slightly askew, held by wire and no doubt a few prayers. In late May, the sounds of construction on the hotel grounds overwhelm those of the traffic on nearby Canal Boulevard and North Broad Street.
While the first floor of the old no-tell motel on Iberville Street is being gutted for its next life as upscale, trendy lodging, the second floor, which has been left untouched by the developers since it closed, is ready for something new: 35-plus artists or artist collectives to create site-specific installations in the old rooms for the Lucky Art Fair, Friday through Sunday, June 7 through 9, and June 14 through 16.
What makes this art fair different is the way it was founded, organized and administered, and how the artists make money. The goal, as expressed in the tagline, is "radical equity in opportunity and income."
Five artists and arts professionals — Taylor Balkissoon, Kate McCurdy, Regina Parkinson, Kelsey Scult and Rosalie Smith — wanted to bring attention to New Orleans-based artists who weren’t getting a lot of exposure and to support them regardless of the marketability of their work, while bringing equity to how artists are compensated, forgoing the traditional artist and exhibition profit split. Artists will receive 100 percent of proceeds from sale of their work.
“We wanted to give artists a platform,” said Smith. “We did not base this on another fair model; the idea came as a rejection of conventional art fair models.” Smith noted that since they started, other fairs have become interested in the concept.
An open call was announced, and after entries were submitted, the organizers decided on who would be included and actually “scored fewer points for artists we knew or had seen their work before,” she continued.
The art includes photography, paintings, video and multi-media pieces, almost all site-specific to the 17 rooms set aside for the exhibition and the exterior.
Featured artists are : Lucia Elena Aquino; April Bachtel; Claire Beauchamp; Joshua Edward Bennett; Anne Blenker; Rosa Booth; Able Broyles; Damani Butler; Emma Campbell; Amanda Cassingham-Bardwell; Giancarlo D’Agostaro and Michael Moises; Jenna DeBoisblanc; Chris Given and Daniel Miller; Lindsay Glatz, of Miracle Wonderland Carnival Co.; Iem Graff; Dave Greber; Nailah Griffin; Jennifer Kornder; Rodger Lehman; Wendy Leigh; Ryan Leitner; Angus Luke; Milagros Collective (Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre); Margaret Parsons; Ute Petit; Zachariah Ranson; Jaclyn Rawls and Cessali Fournier; Will Sampson and Colleen O’Connor; Taylor Stamm; Carlos Stich; Bronwyn Walls; and Summer White. Fair organizers Smith and Balkissoon will also have their work shown, while Scult is teaming with Erica Christmas.
The art fair has a voluntary “pay-what-you-want” entrance fee, so attendees can “consider the value of what they are seeing, rather than their interest or ability to purchase,” said Smith.
A kickstarter campaign and fundraiser at the Okay Bar gave organizers the ability to cover up-front costs for the event. Any money not used from those funds will go into a pot to be divided equally between artists and organizers. This also includes the entrance fee, as well as any separate donations. The artists will receive money prorated based on individual sales, so all are paid equally from that pool of money. Any money earned by individual sales still stays with the artist.
In addition to the exhibition, there will be activities surrounding the art fair, including an opening night party, food pop-ups almost every day, workshops, film screenings, yoga and other special events such as Goddess x Lucky, an immersive experience with live music, poetry, and an interactive altar, concluding with a dance party. While some of the art is risqué, the event is, overall, family-friendly, with some activities geared to kids, such as the Mini Arts Center on Sunday.
The art fair, according to Smith, is a great way "to experience and support contemporary artists living and working in New Orleans."
Lucky Art Fair
Lucky Inn Hotel, 2625 Iberville St., entrance to art fair is 2604 Iberville St.
Hours:
Fri. June 7, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Sat. June 8 and Sun. June 9, noon – 6 p.m. Special hours: Sat. 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Film night; Sun. 7 p.m. - 11 p.m., Goddess House Presents
“Industry Day”: Tues. June 11, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Fri. June 15, noon – 11 p.m.; Sat. June 16 and Sun. June 17, noon – 9 p.m.
Click on the pdf to see "Walk All Over the Sky" zine for the Lucky Art Fair