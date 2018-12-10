Tony Spredeman has an exceptionally large stake in a very tiny sport.

Spredeman is a reigning champion of table soccer — also known as foosball. On a recent Saturday, players gathered at the DoubleTree Airport hotel for their state championship game, watching from a platform as Spredeman's 11 miniature players clinched the win for an open mixed event.

“(Foosball) is a compilation of high-percentage passes and shots put together in a strategic way to win as many games as possible, like any other sport,” said Spredeman, a lanky, long-haired 34-year-old whose calm demeanor belies the game’s frenetic pace. “You figure out the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses and exploit them.”

A full-time pro “fooser,” Spredeman arrived in New Orleans from Tampa, Florida, and is off to compete in Bulgaria next.

At the International Foosball Promotions’ 12th annual Louisiana State Foosball Championship, he was joined by foosball luminaries, including pro master Todd Loffredo (the “elder statesman” of foosball, according to player Tony Tocco) and Keisha, Terry and Sullivan Rue (the “first family of foosball,” Tocco said).

At the tournament, around 150 foosers drank beer and honed their shooting skills on 24 Tornado-brand tables while heavy-metal riffs chugged in the background.

“We got a good turnout,” said Mary Moore, a former professional poker player who runs International Foosball Promotions. “A lot of good players are here.”

Moore discovered foosball in a skating rink when she was 8 years old. She played recreationally in high school in the 1970s. Then, foosball tournament payouts rivaled those of tennis and golf tournaments. The prospect of winning Corvettes, Porsches and $300,000 cash prizes enticed foosers to quit their jobs and join the table soccer circuit.

Unfortunately, foosball’s golden era was short-lived.

“When Atari came out, foosball crashed because all the arcades started going out of business, and that was our feeder business,” Moore said. “Now there are no arcades, and pool halls went for video poker. The era changed.”

However, people who fell in love with the sport in the 1970s are returning — and they’re bringing second-generation “foosball brats” into the fold.

“They’re coming back because the kids are grown, and they’re retired. They never would’ve left, but life gets in the way,” Moore said. “Once you’re a fooser, you’re a fooser for life.”

The Rue family, of Crowley, is one such example. Terry grew up playing in roller skating rinks. His wife, Keisha, started playing in college. Both are pro masters, so nature and nurture convened to make their oldest daughter Sullivan, 14, “a monster,” Moore said. Sullivan stood at the table at 6 months old, played her first tournament at age 6 and won her first world title at age 14.

“I’ve played my whole life because I always played with my parents, and I just loved playing,” said Sullivan, a sophomore at Notre Dame High School. “It’s addicting, and anybody can do it.”

Although foosball is simple, it isn’t easy, as Tocco discovered when he returned to the sport after an almost 40-year absence. He found a used table on Craigslist, which whet his appetite for competition.

“I found out where people played,” Tocco said. “I get there and have my ass handed to me. There’s so much more to this game than I ever would have guessed.”

Tocco used to follow the Grateful Dead. Now he follows the foosball tournament circuit. He has 2½ tables in his office, one custom-made with regulation parts. He’s become a regular at Buffalos Billiards, a 24-hour pool hall with six foosball tables. It’s all in an effort to get through a “steep learning curve.”

“It’s called taking your lumps — even though you have no hope of winning, you go and play people who are better than you,” Tocco said. “You swallow your pride and keep on playing.”

In addition to perfecting the physical skills — ball control, a strong shot — Tocco is developing chess-like strategies and pattern recognition.

“Foosball requires technique, stamina and raw smarts on tops of precision and athleticism,” he said. “The misconception is that it’s a bar game, a tabletop game, a toy.

“To us, it’s absolutely a sport.”