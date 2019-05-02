Got $10? If so, you are ready to donate to your favorite cause on GiveNOLA Day.
The event officially starts at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday (May 7) and ends at midnight.
An initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, GiveNOLA Day is a 24-hour online giving event for nonprofits in the greater New Orleans region, including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Lafourche, Assumption, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington parishes.
More than 750 organizations are participating. All the public has to do is go to the website — givenola.org — to find a nonprofit to donate to. Donation minimum is $10.
Now in its sixth year, GiveNOLA Day has become an important part of fundraising for nonprofits. Paulette Carter, CEO and President of the Children’s Bureau of New Orleans, which has participated since the start, said, “It is a focused fundraising event, and allows us to have one day to focus on donors.”
Carter also likes it because the funds are not targeted to one facet of the organization, unlike grants which are funding a specific program or need. “It is great to fill in the gaps,” said Carter.
Other organizations do use what they raised on specific programs. Baty Landis, the recently appointed executive director of Longue Vue House and Gardens, a museum, says the funds go toward education programming and community engagement. The next program that will benefit from GiveNOLA Day funding is Family Equality Day on June 8, which coincides with Pride Fest, a citywide celebration of the LGBTQ community, June 7-9.
“Everyone is welcome, and the event designed to be inclusive to families that may be in town for Pride Week,” said Landis. The event is free, and there will be a variety of activities.
Landis said this type of programming is in the spirit of Edith and Edgar Stern, the philanthropists who built Longue Vue. “They were focused on equality, inclusivity and sharing resources. They regarded their wealth to be shared.” The Sterns helped develop Dillard University and Flint-Goodridge Teaching Hospital, which served the black community, and supported a number of other organizations in the city.
For Educare New Orleans, “The funds raised at GiveNOLA Day go to fill what is referred to as the ‘quality gap,’" said development director Margi Sunkel. “It is the difference in dollars provided by Early Head Start/Head Start and what it costs to implement the Educare model.
Sunkel noted, as an example, supplying a third teacher in the classroom. “This maintains a low teacher to child ratio, particularly in light of the fact that Educare New Orleans currently has 15 percent of its students with special needs,” she said. “Educare’s kids are all from low-income households and our mission is to get them to kindergarten on par with their peers from higher-income households.”
Since the inception of GiveNOLA Day in 2014, it has raised more than $20 million for nonprofit organizations. In 2018, the event raised $5.6 million, with 48,000 donations at the close of the 24-hour period. In addition to the donations, organizations can get extra rewards, such as prize money for raising the money and receiving the most donations. Rock-Around-The-Clock awards $1,000 randomly to an organization each hour that has raised at least $10.
“GiveNOLA Day has been so successful thanks to the amazing support from our 13-parish region,” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, a philanthropic organization. It does not collect any fees from contributions from GiveNOLA Day.
“Community businesses and members alike participate in this event, whether as a major sponsor like Entergy, who has been with us for years, or as an individual donor, which shows that everyone can be a philanthropist and that even small gifts add up to have a huge impact,” he added.