Blending fashion and sustainability are the key elements of a future career for Miss Marcelle Thérèse Kepper, who is pursuing a double major in marketing and textile merchandising at LSU.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Conway Kepper. Her mother is the former Paula Michinard Rapier.
At Dominican High School, Marcelle was a five-year member of the student council and the school's soccer team, captaining the squad her junior and senior years. She was the treasurer for the council's executive board, a member of the National Art Honor Society, the National Honor Society and an All-State Athlete in soccer.
As a Bayou Bengal, she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and was chosen for the organization's leadership academy. She is also on the dean's list.
Her philanthropic efforts include Habitat for Humanity and Reading is Fundamental.
In previous Carnival seasons, she was in the court of Harlequins.