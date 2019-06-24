Starr Hagenbring has loved hats since the 1970s. Back then, it was all about style. Today, Hagenbring admits it is more about sun protection.
“I’ve worn hats everywhere from a Palm Beach (Florida) polo match to watch Prince Charles play, to my backyard to reconstruct lawn furniture,” says the clothing designer and owner of Art & Eyes on Magazine Street in New Orleans. She remembers when a glorious tan trumped a glamorous hat.
But five years ago, after having skin cancer removed from her face, Hagenbring embraced her beloved accessory as a necessity. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.
“The most common type of skin cancer, nonmelanoma skin cancers, include basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Both of these cancers are more common in areas that are frequently exposed to the sun, such as face, neck, scalp, arms, hands and back,” says local dermatologist Dr. Sarah Jackson, of Audubon Dermatology.
“More than 3 million Americans are affected by skin cancer every year, and 90% of those are associated with exposure to UV radiation from the sun,” she says.
Although skin cancer is the most common cancer in the country, vanity may play a bigger role in the growing number of people reaching for hats. If sun damages the skin, it also prematurely ages the skin. Hats are becoming a natural reaction in a culture that is proactive about health and well-being, as well as maintaining a youthful look.
Take it from supermodel Miranda Kerr, who once said, “Some sunshine is good for the soul, but I always make sure I wear a big hat.”
Hat manufacturers such as Wallaroo, Coolibar and Sungrubbies make hats that meet the standards for sun protection.
Although sunscreen products for the skin carry sun protection factor ratings, sunscreen clothing uses the ultraviolet protection factor. A UPF of 30 or higher is recommended, with most hats carrying a UPF of 50, which blocks 97.5% of direct UV rays.
Hats for sun protection should have at least a 3-inch brim. The tighter the weave, the more protection. A hat is not in lieu of sunscreen; together, they provide full protection. Remember that when on the water, the sun can reflect rays under a hat.
The good news for trendsetters is that chapeau choices are plentiful, from medium-brim floppy hats to romantic generous brims that frame the face to the sporty bucket hat to the rancher style to the gondolier’s boater. In a city of outdoor festivals, that’s a good thing.
Is sun protection gaining ground as a fashion trend?
“We want sun protection in our wardrobes. It was a fashion choice for me, in that I bought a hat I liked, but it is an item I wear every day to protect my skin from the sun,” says local writer and devoted hat-wearer Lee Cutrone, who never leaves home to walk her two dogs without her headgear.