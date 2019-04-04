Faux flowers, pipe cleaners, paper, glue and scissors are just a few of the tools that will turn partygoers into artists at the Community Works’ Arts + Action benefit, the evening of April 5.
The art activities are a creative way to engage Community Works supporters, who can also partake of food from La Monita, live music from the Michael Mason Trio and Thomas Grant on trombone, and craft beer from Courtyard Brewery, where the event will be held. There is also the chance to enter a raffle for tickets on Southwest Airlines.
Community Works of Louisiana aims to enhance and fill in the gaps for after-school and summer programs in arts in public and charter schools throughout Louisiana. The organization was founded in 2009 by its executive director Chandler Nutik.
Nutik, who grew up in New Orleans, went to private school and had “countless enrichment opportunities like art, music, theater, and sports,” he said. “But, when I returned to New Orleans for graduate school and got out of my bubble, I realized that many public and charter schools didn't have the resources to offer the same types of activities. I founded Community Works to help bring equitable access to innovative after-school and summer programs that engage young people.”
“Community Works has always been diligent about quality programming,” said ARISE Academy Principal Krista Patrick-Brown. “And they consider what the kids are excited by and want to do.
In addition to ARISE Academy, other schools currently in the program are: Andrew H. Wilson Charter School, Mildred Osborne Charter School, ReNEW Accelerated High School, ReNEW Therapeutic Program, International School of Louisiana, Einstein Charter Schools and Center for Resilience in Orleans Parish, and Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy in Jefferson Parish.
Funding for the programs vary: some schools pay a fee, some are completely grant funded, and some have families paying on a sliding scale said Nutik.
**********
Arts + Action benefit for Community Works
Fri. April 5
5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Courtyard Brewery, 1020 Erato St.
Tickets: $30 per person; $40 per person, also includes entry in Southwest Airline tickets raffle; $60 per person, also includes entry in Southwest Airline tickets raffle and funds a Community Works instructor; $100 per person, also includes entry in Southwest Airline ticket raffle and funds a young person to Community Works Summer Camp