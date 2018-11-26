For World War II buffs, this weekend in New Orleans is something to look forward to.

The International Conference on World War II, this weekend at the National WWII Museum and the Hyatt Regency, is considered the biggest and best gathering of its type — three days of lectures and discussions led by some of the top authorities on the conflict that, nearly three-quarters of a century after its end, continues to command interest on both a popular and academic level.

World War II was, in the words of British author Sir Antony Beevor, the conference’s keynote speaker, “more than any other war in history, one of moral choice,” a triumph over totalitarianism in which the Allies were the “good guys.”

And that victory was decisive.

Some 400,000 American veterans survive from that war, along with millions who were part of the home front. For the generations that followed, World War II, although horrendous in its death toll, remains “The Good War,” at least in America.

That perception, perhaps, is what has made the conference so successful.

It debuted in 2006 to help restore the museum’s world-class status after Katrina had shut things down for a year, with serious discussions about the war in a style that appeals to anyone with an interest in it.

It was precisely that approach to history popularized by the late Stephen Ambrose, the UNO history professor whose 1994 book on D-Day was the catalyst for the museum.

“We aren’t presenting peer review papers,” museum president emeritus Nick Mueller said. “Our speakers are told that instead of talking for 45 minutes, they should plan for 15 or 20 minutes and leave the rest of their time open for questions and answers.

“Those are the most interesting parts, because they lead to contested or controversial ideas.”

It’s also why, Mueller added, the museum looks for authors who aren’t just great writers but who can speak to an audience in an entertaining way.

About 500 people from around the world will pay almost $1,400 to attend all three days of the conference, which opens Thursday with a symposium on the connections between World War I and World War II. For those who can’t afford that, the entire conference will be streamed live for free on the museum’s website, nationalww2museum.org.

While the price of attending live may be a little steep, the fact 500 people, the majority of whom are not locals, turn out comes as a pleasant surprise to many of those used to participating in such gatherings.

“At some of them, you’re talking to about 20 people,” said Rob Citino, the museum’s senior historian. “Here, it’s 8:30 on a Friday morning and you’ve got lively discussions going on with 500 people in the audience.”

Citino will join two panels — one on the World War I experiences of the future commanders of World War II, such as Dwight Eisenhower and Edwin Rommel, and another on “Why Germany Lost.”

The fall of Hitler may seem inevitable to us today, but Citino contends that after the fall of France, Germany had a 35 percent chance to prevail.

“Did Hitler not listen to his generals or was it a matter of productivity, especially after America entered the war?” asked Citino, whose specialty is the German army. “And then he chose to get into a death struggle with the Russians, and in the end, ideology overcame national interest. Those are the kinds of issues which make for great audience participation.”

“They’ll take the discussions to the hotel’s restaurants and bars,” Citino said. “We’ve got regulars who come to the conference every year, and you’re always seeing old friendships renewed.”

The conference draws a diverse crowd. About 30 percent of those present are female, and the number is growing. Veterans in their 90s sit next to high school students who won scholarships to attend.

While this year’s opening day is built around the influence of WWI on its successor two decades later, the Friday and Saturday sessions will feature leading historians on a variety of subjects such as “Battles Not to Fight,” “The Lost Cause: Japan’s War, 1943-45,” “Greatest Unheralded Commanders,” (Gen. Troy Middleton, later president of LSU is one), and “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” by Andrew Roberts, based on his new biography of the British leader.

To Mueller, new works such as Roberts’ also keep history fresh.

“History is constantly being reviewed and reinvented in different ways thanks to new research, documents becoming unclassified and new insights,” he said. “And history can also be entertaining, which is something we’ve always emphasized at the museum along with being serious about our purpose.”

Part of that purpose since the museum opened in 2000 has been telling the story of the war through personal accounts of those who were there on the ground, not just the generals and political leaders.

That’s the emphasis of Mueller’s own forthcoming book, “Everything We Have.” It’s an account of D-Day told mainly through the oral histories of veterans from the Normandy invasion, which was the focus of the museum’s early days.

The book, which will be published early next year, is the leadoff event for the museum’s extensive commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“It's probably the last time a significant number of the men who fought that day will be together,” Mueller said. “This museum has always been about them. This book is not so much a narrative but a historical manuscript.”

UNO professor of international history Gunter Bischof will conduct a discussion of the book with Mueller.

“Nick’s too modest to talk about the significance of his book,” Citino said. “It’s part of the museum’s contribution to the anniversary. It’s going to be the one part of the conference that nobody’s going to miss either.”

For more information, visit ww2conference.com.