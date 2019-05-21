Anna Whitlow discovered the New Orleans Greek Festival when she was a teenager in the mid-‘90s. Her family drove in from Baton Rouge to attend. She was hooked.

“I love Greek Fest!” she said of the event that has been taking place Memorial Day weekend for nearly half a century.

Whitlow’s top reasons: food, music and the Bayou St. John breeze cooling the grounds of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Hellenic Cultural Center.

Whitlow enjoys seeing generations of families enjoying the fest — now including her own. She and husband, Jose Posas, plan to attend with their two children, 2 and 8 months.

Food and family lure big crowds.

“What really kept me going back more than anything is the lamb,” said Scott Gold, of New Orleans. “Roasted lamb on a slowly revolving spit will always capture my heart.”

New Orleans Greek Festival WHEN: Thursday-Sunday (May 23-26) WHERE: Holy Trinity Cathedral /Hellenic Cultural Center, St. Bernard Avenue and Robert E. Lee Boulevard HOURS/ADMISSION: Thursday 5-9 p.m., $5 (cash only) Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., $8 Under 12 free. Shuttle service available. INFO: greekfestnola.com

He also is a fan of the goat burgers. “And strangely, I never seem to crave baklava when it comes to sweets, but it's a life-sustaining necessity at Greek Fest.”

The festival for Gold also has a certain nostalgia factor.

"It's right at that magical point of the year when school is getting out and summer — freedom! — is right around the corner, reminding me of happy times as a young guy in New Orleans,” he said.

Becca Fox is another local fan. “I like to eat pastitso,” said Fox, who fondly remembers a summer in Greece in her youth, “and drink wine by the bayou,” a favorite activity for festivalgoers.

Pastitso is a type of Greek “lasagna,” using penne pasta instead of lasagna noodles. The meat is seasoned with cinnamon. The dish is served as part of a meal consisting of tiropita, cheese pie; dolmades, stuffed grape leaves; and kieftethes, Greek meatballs.

Other dishes to sample at the festival include moussaka, a dish made of eggplant, minced meat, and béchamel sauce; feta cheese fries; souvlaki; gyros; and a “not just for vegans” platter of lentil and faro salad with skordalia (potato garlic dip), pita, dolmades and Kalamata olives. In addition to the baklava sundae, there are loukoumades, a type of beignet.

For restaurant families, shared heritage of one Greek island blooms each spring As exclamations of “opa!” ring across Bayou St. John during this weekend’s Greek Festival, some of those joining in the happy salutation will …

The food is made by members of the Greek community, starting in February, said Ginny Zissis, longtime festival chairwoman. If you want to bring food home, there are handy take-out containers, and there is a Greek grocery with olives, cheeses and other products imported or made by parishioners.

Zissis said the festival likes to focus on a different Greek element every year. 2019 is the year of Mastiha, a liqueur flavored with mastic oil, made from the resin of mastic trees that grow on Chios.

At the Greek Fest Mastiha bar, the liqueur will be served over ice or as part of a specialty cocktail.

Greek wine, ouzo, ouzo jello shots and ouzo daiquiris are also part of the festival’s libation offerings.

Greek music, Hellenic dancers, arts and crafts, and games for children are other attractions, as is the 5K/1-mile run on Friday night and tours of Holy Trinity, during which Dimitri Golfis will chant Byzantine hymns.

Thursday will be a “soft opening,” when vendors inside will be open, but there will be no live entertainment or shuttle service. This is a carryover from 2018, when organizers opened on Thursday due to bad weather predicted for the weekend.

“It was so successful,” said Zissis, “We saw quite a few families take advantage of having a relaxing Greek dinner on Bayou St. John. So, we thought, why not do it again?”

You will probably see Scott Gold there.“Thinking of Bayou St. John at sunset, the air wafting with Greek folk music and my belly full of lamb and baklava, will always make me smile," he said. "Who could want anything more?”

******

46th annual Greek Festival

WHEN: Thursday-Sunday (May 23-26)

WHERE: Holy Trinity Cathedral /Hellenic Cultural Center, St. Bernard Avenue and Robert E. Lee Boulevard

HOURS/ADMISSION: Thursday 5-9 p.m., $5 (cash only)

Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., $8

Under 12 free. Shuttle service available.

INFO: greekfestnola.com